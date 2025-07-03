Pleural effusions are usually categorized as:

Transudates

Exudates

Categorization of the effusions is based on laboratory characteristics of the fluid (see table Criteria for Identifying Exudative Pleural Effusions). Whether unilateral or bilateral, a transudate can usually be treated without extensive evaluation, whereas the cause of an exudate requires investigation. There are numerous (> 50) causes (see table Some Causes of Pleural Effusion).

Transudative effusions are caused by some combination of increased hydrostatic pressure and decreased plasma oncotic pressure. Heart failure is the most common cause, followed by cirrhosis with ascites, and by hypoalbuminemia in conjunction with increased hydrostatic pressure as occurs in the nephrotic syndrome (1, 2).

Exudative effusions are caused by local processes that lead to increased capillary permeability, resulting in exudation of fluid, protein, cells, and other serum constituents. Causes are numerous; the most common are infections, including bacterial pneumonia(parapneumonic effusion), viral infection, and tuberculosis (TB), cancer, and pulmonary embolism (1).

Empyema is frank pus in the pleural space. It can occur as a complication of pneumonia, thoracotomy, abscesses (lung, hepatic, or subdiaphragmatic), or penetrating trauma with secondary infection. Empyema necessitates soft-tissue extension of empyema, leading to chest wall infection and external drainage.

Table Criteria for Identifying Exudative Pleural Effusions Table

Chylous effusion (chylothorax) is a milky white effusion high in triglycerides caused by traumatic, intraoperative, or neoplastic (most often lymphomatous) damage to the thoracic duct. Chylous effusion also occurs with the superior vena cava syndrome.

Chyliform (cholesterol or pseudochylous) effusions resemble chylous effusions but are low in triglycerides and high in cholesterol. Chyliform effusions are thought to be due to release of cholesterol from lysed red blood cells and neutrophils in long-standing effusions when absorption is blocked by the thickened pleura. The most common causes are rheumatoid pleuritis and chronic TB.

Hemothorax is bloody fluid (pleural fluid hematocrit > 50% peripheral hematocrit) in the pleural space due to trauma or, rarely, as a result of coagulopathy or after rupture of a major blood vessel, such as the aorta or pulmonary artery.

Trapped lung is a lung encased by a fibrous peel caused by empyema or tumor. Because the lung cannot expand, the pleural pressure becomes more negative than normal, increasing transudation of fluid from parietal pleural capillaries. The fluid characteristically is borderline between a transudate and an exudate; ie, the biochemical values are within 15% of the cutoff levels for Light’s criteria (see table Criteria for Identifying Exudative Pleural Effusions).

Iatrogenic effusions can be caused by migration or misplacement of a feeding tube into the trachea or perforation of the superior vena cava by a central venous catheter, leading to infusion of tube feedings or IV solution into the pleural space.

Table Some Causes of Pleural Effusiona Table

Effusions with no obvious cause are often due to occult pulmonary emboli, tuberculosis, or cancer (3). Etiology is unknown for some effusions even after extensive study (also referred to as non-specific pleuritis); many of these effusions are thought to be due to viral infection.