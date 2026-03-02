Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) and Human Metapneumovirus Infections

Contact precautions (eg, hand washing, gloves, isolation) are important, particularly in hospitals.

For infants whose mothers did not receive the RSV vaccine during pregnancy, the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) and the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommend administration of a long-acting monoclonal antibody to prevent RSV-associated lower respiratory tract infection (1–3). The rationale for this approach is based on the efficacy and safety of these monoclonal antibodies and the need to reduce RSV-related hospitalizations in infants.

Nirsevimab and clesrovimab are monoclonal antibodies used for RSV prophylaxis in infants and/or young children in the United States. RSV antibodies are not needed for most infants if Nirsevimab and clesrovimab are monoclonal antibodies used for RSV prophylaxis in infants and/or young children in the United States. RSV antibodies are not needed for most infants ifRSV vaccination was given to the mother in pregnancy. Nirsevimab and clesrovimab are preferred first-line agents in infants < 8 months. Nirsevimab is recommended for high-risk children 8 months through 19 months of age. The monoclonal antibody palivizumab is no longer manufactured (4).

Nirsevimab, Nirsevimab, a long-acting monoclonal antibody, is recommended for the prevention of RSV in the following infants and young children (1, 5–7):

All infants < 8 months of age who are either born during or who are entering their first RSV season

Children 8 months through 19 months of age who are at increased risk of severe RSV disease and who are entering their second RSV season

Healthy neonates (ie, those who have no increased risk of severe RSV) should receive no more than 1 dose of nirsevimab. Typically, this dose is given during an infant’s first RSV season. Those born at the end of their first RSV season should receive this nirsevimab dose during their second RSV season only if they are still < 8 months of age and did not receive nirsevimab during their first RSV season.

Only children who meet high-risk criteria should receive > 1 dose of nirsevimab (1 dose in their first RSV season and 1 dose in their second RSV season). Children who receive Only children who meet high-risk criteria should receive > 1 dose of nirsevimab (1 dose in their first RSV season and 1 dose in their second RSV season). Children who receivenirsevimab should not receive palivizumab in the same RSV season.

High-risk children 8 to 19 months of age include the following:

Children with chronic lung disease of prematurity who required medical support any time during the 6-month period before the start of the second RSV season

Children who are severely immunocompromised

Children with cystic fibrosis who have severe lung disease or whose weight-for-length is less than the 10th percentile

Children who are American Indian or Alaska Native

For eligible children, nirsevimab should be given shortly before the RSV season starts, which is typically October in most of the continental United States. For infants who did not receive a dose at the start of the season, a dose may be given at any time during the season (typically through the end of March in most of the continental United States).

Nirsevimab may be given before the neonate leaves the hospital and simultaneously with other childhood vaccines.

Clesrovimab Clesrovimab is another long-acting monoclonal antibody recommended for use in infants < 8 months of age whose mothers are not protected by maternal RSV vaccination (2). In a multicenter randomized trial, a single dose of the antibody, given before or during the first RSV season, has been found to be efficacious in reducing both medically attended RSV-associated lower respiratory tract infections and hospitalizations in preterm and full-term infants who are < 8 months of age (8). Clesrovimab is generally well tolerated, with a safety profile comparable to that of placebo.

Infants who were initially given palivizumab should be given a single dose of nirsevimab or clesrovimab if it is available before completion of the 5-dose should be given a single dose of nirsevimab or clesrovimab if it is available before completion of the 5-dosepalivizumab series.

For information on available RSV vaccines for older adults and pregnant women, see Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Vaccine. One of the currently available RSV vaccines (Recombinant RSVpreF) is indicated for pregnant patients at 32 to 36 weeks gestation from September through January in most of the continental United States. Several maternal, pediatric, and adult RSV vaccines are in development in clinical trials (9).