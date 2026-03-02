Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and human metapneumovirus infections cause seasonal lower respiratory tract disease, particularly in infants and young children. Disease may be asymptomatic, mild, or severe and includes bronchiolitis and pneumonia. Although diagnosis is usually clinical, laboratory diagnosis is available. Treatment is primarily supportive. For infants whose mothers did not receive the RSV vaccine during pregnancy, passive prophylaxis with long-acting monoclonal antibodies against RSV (ie, nirsevimab or clesrovimab) is indicated for all infants < 8 months of age. For high-risk children 8 through 19 months of age, nirsevimab is recommended.
Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV)
RSV is an RNA virus, classified as a pneumovirus. Subgroups A and B have been identified.
RSV is the most common cause of lower respiratory tract illness in young infants. The cumulative rate of RSV-associated hospitalization in the United States from 2024 to 2025 was 448/100,000 children < 5 years of age, which represents a consecutive decline from the previous 2 years (1).
This graph shows trends in RSV hospitalizations per 100,000 people during the last 5 RSV seasons among children age 0 to 4 years of age in the United States:
2020-2021: 156.0
2021-2022: 317.9
2022-2023: 623.2
2023-2024: 521.4
2024-2025: 448.0
Surveillance month beginning with October and ending with September.
RSV = respiratory syncytial virus.
Globally, RSV poses a significant public health burden. It causes an estimated 3.6 million hospitalizations and approximately 100,000 deaths in children < 5 years of age per year (2). Although the mortality of bronchiolitis is lower in resource-rich settings, it is still the leading cause of infant hospitalizations. In the United States alone, bronchiolitis accounts for approximately 18% of all hospitalizations per year in children < 2 years of age (3).
RSV is ubiquitous; almost all children are infected by age 4 years (4). Outbreaks typically occur annually in fall through early spring in temperate climates. However, RSV and other respiratory virus circulation patterns were disrupted during the COVID-19 pandemic (5).
Because the immune response to RSV does not protect against reinfection, reinfections are possible. In one meta-analysis, the global pooled attack rate (proportion of exposed people who develop new-onset disease) was approximately 36% for all exposed people (6). However, naturally developed antibodies to RSV decrease illness severity.
Human metapneumovirus (hMPV)
hMPV is a similar but separate virus.
The seasonal epidemiology of hMPV appears to be similar to that of RSV, but the incidence of infection and illness appears to be substantially lower (7).
General references
1. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC): RSV-NET. June 5, 2025. Accessed December 12, 2025.
2. World health Organization (WHO). Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). March 25, 2025. Accessed December 10, 2025.
3. Fujiogi M, Goto T, Yasunaga H, et al. Trends in Bronchiolitis Hospitalizations in the United States: 2000-2016. Pediatrics. 2019;144(6):e20192614. doi:10.1542/peds.2019-2614
4. Committee on Infectious Diseases, American Academy of Pediatrics, Kimberlin DW, Barnett ED, Lynfield R, Sawyer MH: Red Book: 2021–2024 Report of the Committee on Infectious Diseases, ed. 32, pp. 628–636, 2021. doi: 10.1542/9781610025782
5. Olsen SJ, Winn AK, Budd AP, et al: Changes in influenza and other respiratory virus activity during the COVID-19 pandemic–United States, 2020-2021. MMWR Morb Mortal Wkly Rep. 2021;70(29):1013–1019. doi:10.15585/mmwr.mm7029a1
6. Duan Q, Pan J, Zheng L, et al. Global outbreaks of respiratory syncytial virus infections from 1960 to 2025: a systematic review and meta-analysis. EClinicalMedicine. 2025;86:103352. Published 2025 Jul 10. doi:10.1016/j.eclinm.2025.103352
7. Jobe NB, Rose E, Winn AK, Goldstein L, Schneider ZD, Silk BJ. Human Metapneumovirus Seasonality and Co-Circulation with Respiratory Syncytial Virus - United States, 2014-2024. MMWR Morb Mortal Wkly Rep. 2025;74(11):182-187. Published 2025 Apr 3. doi:10.15585/mmwr.mm7411a1
Symptoms and Signs of RSV and hMPV
RSV and hMPV illnesses manifest similarly. The most recognizable clinical syndromes are bronchiolitis (more common) and pneumonia (rare).
These illnesses typically begin with upper respiratory symptoms and fever and then may progress over several days to dyspnea, cough, wheezing, and/or crackles on chest auscultation. Apnea may be the initial symptom of RSV in infants < 6 months. Decreased breath sounds may occur in children with pneumonia.
In healthy adults and older children, illness is usually mild and may be inapparent or manifested only as an afebrile common cold. However, severe disease may develop in the following:
Patients who are < 6 months old, older adults, or patients who are immunocompromised
Patients who have underlying cardiopulmonary or neuromuscular disorders
Diagnosis of RSV and hMPV
Characteristic symptoms and signs, particularly during the usual season or a known outbreak
Sometimes rapid antigen tests, nucleic acid amplification testing (NAAT) with reverse-transcription–polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR), or viral culture (all done on nasal washings or swabs)
RSV (and possibly hMPV) infection is suspected in infants and young children with bronchiolitis during RSV season.
Because antiviral treatment is not typically recommended, a specific laboratory diagnosis is not usually necessary for patient management. Rapid antigen tests and molecular diagnostic tests (NAAT with RT-PCR) with a high sensitivity and specificity for RSV and other respiratory viruses are available for use in children; nasal washings or swabs are used. These tests are less sensitive in adults. Viral cultures may also be performed, but because growth and reading of the organism are delayed are less likely to be useful for management. However, a laboratory diagnosis may facilitate hospital infection control by allowing for isolation of children infected with the same virus.
Treatment of RSV and hMPV
Supportive care
The treatment of RSV and hMPV infections is supportive and includes supplemental oxygen and hydration as needed (see treatment of bronchiolitis).
Glucocorticoids and bronchodilators (1) are generally not helpful and are not recommended.
Antibiotics are reserved for patients with fever, evidence of pneumonia on chest radiograph, and clinical suspicion of a bacterial coinfection.
Nirsevimab and clesrovimab (monoclonal antibodies to RSV) are intended for use as a preventive measure for RSV and are not effective for treatment.Nirsevimab and clesrovimab (monoclonal antibodies to RSV) are intended for use as a preventive measure for RSV and are not effective for treatment.
Nebulized ribavirin, an antiviral medication with activity against RSV, has marginal efficacy, is potentially toxic to health care professionals, and is not recommended except for infection in patients who are severely immunocompromised (2). Limited evidence suggests there may be a mortality benefit in immunocompromised patients, particularly those with hematologic cancer and/or in those who have received a hematopoietic stem cell transplant (3, 4).
The clinical benefit of RSV immune globulin on reducing length of hospitalization or in preventing mortality is uncertain, and the quality of evidence supporting this recommendation in one study was low (5).
Treatment references
1. Shanahan KH, Monuteaux MC, Nagler J, Bachur RG. Early Use of Bronchodilators and Outcomes in Bronchiolitis. Pediatrics. 2021;148(2):e2020040394. doi:10.1542/peds.2020-040394
2. Beaird OE, Freifeld A, Ison MG, et al. Current practices for treatment of respiratory syncytial virus and other non-influenza respiratory viruses in high-risk patient populations: A survey of institutions in the Midwestern Respiratory Virus Collaborative. Transpl Infect Dis. 2016;18(2):210-215. doi:10.1111/tid.12510
3. Manothummetha K, Mongkolkaew T, Tovichayathamrong P, et al. Ribavirin treatment for respiratory syncytial virus infection in patients with haematologic malignancy and haematopoietic stem cell transplant recipients: a systematic review and meta-analysis. Clin Microbiol Infect. 2023;29(10):1272-1279. doi:10.1016/j.cmi.2023.04.021
4. Tejada S, Martinez-Reviejo R, Karakoc HN, Pena-Lopez Y, Manuel O, Rello J. Ribavirin for Treatment of Subjects with Respiratory Syncytial Virus-Related Infection: A Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis. Adv Ther. 2022;39(9):4037-4051. doi:10.1007/s12325-022-02256-5
5. Sanders SL, Agwan S, Hassan M, Bont LJ, Venekamp RP. Immunoglobulin treatment for hospitalised infants and young children with respiratory syncytial virus infection. Cochrane Database Syst Rev. 2023;10(10):CD009417. Published 2023 Oct 23. doi:10.1002/14651858.CD009417.pub3
Prevention of RSV and hMPV
Contact precautions (eg, hand washing, gloves, isolation) are important, particularly in hospitals.
For infants whose mothers did not receive the RSV vaccine during pregnancy, the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) and the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommend administration of a long-acting monoclonal antibody to prevent RSV-associated lower respiratory tract infection (1–3). The rationale for this approach is based on the efficacy and safety of these monoclonal antibodies and the need to reduce RSV-related hospitalizations in infants.
Nirsevimab and clesrovimab are monoclonal antibodies used for RSV prophylaxis in infants and/or young children in the United States. RSV antibodies are not needed for most infants if Nirsevimab and clesrovimab are monoclonal antibodies used for RSV prophylaxis in infants and/or young children in the United States. RSV antibodies are not needed for most infants ifRSV vaccination was given to the mother in pregnancy. Nirsevimab and clesrovimab are preferred first-line agents in infants < 8 months. Nirsevimab is recommended for high-risk children 8 months through 19 months of age. The monoclonal antibody palivizumab is no longer manufactured (4).
Nirsevimab,Nirsevimab, a long-acting monoclonal antibody, is recommended for the prevention of RSV in the following infants and young children (1, 5–7):
All infants < 8 months of age who are either born during or who are entering their first RSV season
Children 8 months through 19 months of age who are at increased risk of severe RSV disease and who are entering their second RSV season
Healthy neonates (ie, those who have no increased risk of severe RSV) should receive no more than 1 dose of nirsevimab. Typically, this dose is given during an infant’s first RSV season. Those born at the end of their first RSV season should receive this nirsevimab dose during their second RSV season only if they are still < 8 months of age and did not receive nirsevimab during their first RSV season.
Only children who meet high-risk criteria should receive > 1 dose of nirsevimab (1 dose in their first RSV season and 1 dose in their second RSV season). Children who receive Only children who meet high-risk criteria should receive > 1 dose of nirsevimab (1 dose in their first RSV season and 1 dose in their second RSV season). Children who receivenirsevimab should not receive palivizumab in the same RSV season.
High-risk children 8 to 19 months of age include the following:
Children with chronic lung disease of prematurity who required medical support any time during the 6-month period before the start of the second RSV season
Children who are severely immunocompromised
Children with cystic fibrosis who have severe lung disease or whose weight-for-length is less than the 10th percentile
Children who are American Indian or Alaska Native
For eligible children, nirsevimab should be given shortly before the RSV season starts, which is typically October in most of the continental United States. For infants who did not receive a dose at the start of the season, a dose may be given at any time during the season (typically through the end of March in most of the continental United States).
Nirsevimab may be given before the neonate leaves the hospital and simultaneously with other childhood vaccines.
ClesrovimabClesrovimab is another long-acting monoclonal antibody recommended for use in infants < 8 months of age whose mothers are not protected by maternal RSV vaccination (2). In a multicenter randomized trial, a single dose of the antibody, given before or during the first RSV season, has been found to be efficacious in reducing both medically attended RSV-associated lower respiratory tract infections and hospitalizations in preterm and full-term infants who are < 8 months of age (8). Clesrovimab is generally well tolerated, with a safety profile comparable to that of placebo.
Infants who were initially given palivizumab should be given a single dose of nirsevimab or clesrovimab if it is available before completion of the 5-dose should be given a single dose of nirsevimab or clesrovimab if it is available before completion of the 5-dosepalivizumab series.
For information on available RSV vaccines for older adults and pregnant women, see Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Vaccine. One of the currently available RSV vaccines (Recombinant RSVpreF) is indicated for pregnant patients at 32 to 36 weeks gestation from September through January in most of the continental United States. Several maternal, pediatric, and adult RSV vaccines are in development in clinical trials (9).
Prevention references
1. Jones JM, Fleming-Dutra KE, Prill MM, et al. Use of Nirsevimab for the Prevention of Respiratory Syncytial Virus Disease Among Infants and Young Children: Recommendations of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices - United States, 2023. MMWR Morb Mortal Wkly Rep. 2023;72(34):920-925. doi:10.15585/mmwr.mm7234a4
2. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: ACIP Evidence to Recommendations for Use of Clesrovimab in Infants Age < 8 months Born During or Entering Their First RSV season. August 25, 2025. Accessed December 11, 2025.
3. Committee on Infectious Diseases. Recommendations for the Prevention of RSV Disease in Infants and Children: Policy Statement. Pediatrics. 2025;156(5):e2025073923. doi:10.1542/peds.2025-073923
4. American Academy of Pediatrics: RSV Immunization Frequently Asked Questions. September 25, 2025. Accessed December 11, 2025.
5. Hammitt LL, Dagan R, Yuan Y, et al. Nirsevimab for Prevention of RSV in Healthy Late-Preterm and Term Infants. N Engl J Med. 2022;386(9):837-846. doi:10.1056/NEJMoa2110275
6. Griffin MP, Yuan Y, Takas T, et al. Single-Dose Nirsevimab for Prevention of RSV in Preterm Infants. N Engl J Med. 2020;383(5):415-425. doi:10.1056/NEJMoa1913556
7. Simões EAF, Madhi SA, Muller WJ, et al. Efficacy of nirsevimab against respiratory syncytial virus lower respiratory tract infections in preterm and term infants, and pharmacokinetic extrapolation to infants with congenital heart disease and chronic lung disease: A pooled analysis of randomised controlled trials. Lancet Child Adolesc Health. 2023;7(3):180-189. doi:10.1016/S2352-4642(22)00321-2
8. Zar HJ, Simoes E, Madhi S, et al. 166. A Phase 2b/3 Study to Evaluate the Efficacy and Safety of an Investigational Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Antibody, Clesrovimab, in Healthy Preterm and Full-Term Infants. Open Forum Infect Dis. 2025;12(Suppl 1):ofae631.003. Published 2025 Jan 29. doi:10.1093/ofid/ofae631.003
9. Terstappen J, Hak SF, Bhan A, et al. The respiratory syncytial virus vaccine and monoclonal antibody landscape: the road to global access. . The respiratory syncytial virus vaccine and monoclonal antibody landscape: the road to global access.Lancet Infect Dis. 2024;24(12):e747-e761. doi:10.1016/S1473-3099(24)00455-9
Key Points
Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and human metapneumovirus usually cause a syndrome of bronchiolitis, but, rarely, pneumonia may occur.
Diagnosis is usually clinical, but testing, including rapid antigen tests and molecular assays (eg, nucleic acid amplification testing with reverse-transcription–polymerase chain reaction), is available.
Provide supportive treatment; glucocorticoids, bronchodilators, nirsevimab, and clesrovimab are not recommended for treatment.
Nebulized ribavirin may be useful for RSV infection but is potentially toxic to health care professionals and is used only in patients with severe immunocompromise.
Before the RSV season, give nirsevimab or clesrovimab to all appropriate children; Before the RSV season, give nirsevimab or clesrovimab to all appropriate children;nirsevimab may additionally be used in high-risk children 8 to 19 months of age.