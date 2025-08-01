Division of Infectious Diseases, University of Alabama at Birmingham

Hantaviridae are a family of enveloped single-stranded RNA viruses. There are over 50 hantavirus species, causing 2 major, sometimes overlapping, clinical syndromes:

Hemorrhagic fever with renal syndrome (HFRS), which is endemic to Europe and Asia

Hantavirus pulmonary syndrome (HPS), which is endemic to the Americas

Viruses causing HFRS are Hantaan, Seoul, Dobrava (Belgrade), Saaremaa, Amur, and Puumala.

Viruses causing HPS vary by region (1):

Argentina: Andes, Araraquara, Bermejo, Juquitiba, Lechiguanas, Leguna Negra, Maciel, and Oran virus

Brazil: Araraquara and Juquitiba virus

Chile and eastern Bolivia: Andes virus

North America: Sin Nombre, Black Creek Canal, Bayou, and Monongahela virus

Panama: Choclo virus

Paraguay and Bolivia: Leguna Negra virus

Hantaviruses occur throughout the world in wild rodents, which shed the virus throughout life in saliva, urine, and feces (2). Bats, moles, shrews, reptiles, and fish have also been shown to carry hantaviruses. Transmission to humans has only been documented from rodents through inhalation of aerosols of rodent excreta or, rarely through rodent bites. Human-to-human transmission can occur with Andes virus. In addition to naturally acquired infections, laboratory-acquired infections and those occurring without clear exposure to excreta of infected animals are becoming more common.

Laboratory diagnosis of hantavirus infection is established by serologic tests and reverse transcriptase–polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR). Serologic tests include enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) and Western and strip immunoblot assays. Serologic diagnosis in North America must be able to differentiate between Seoul and Sin Nombre virus infections due to potential cross-reactivity. Growth of the virus is technically difficult and requires a biosafety level 3 laboratory.

General references 1. Milholland MT, Castro-Arellano I, Suzán G, et al: Global diversity and distribution of hantaviruses and their hosts. EcoHealth 15 (1):163-208, 2018. doi:10.1007/s10393-017-1305-2. 2. Vial PA, Ferrés M, Vial C, et al: Hantavirus in humans: a review of clinical aspects and management. Lancet Infect Dis 23(9):e371-e382, 2023. doi:10.1016/S1473-3099(23)00128-7