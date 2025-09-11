Bacillus anthracis form spores when they are under conditions that are unfavorable for growth (eg, a dry environment). Spores resist destruction and can remain viable in soil, wool, and animal hair and hides for decades. Spores germinate and begin multiplying rapidly when they enter an environment rich in amino acids and glucose (eg, tissue, blood).

Human infection can be acquired by the following routes:

Cutaneous contact (most common)

Ingestion

Inhalation

Injection

Cutaneous infection is the most common form and accounts for > 95% of cases (1). It is usually acquired by contact with infected animals, spore-contaminated animal products or soil containing spores. Open wounds or abrasions increase susceptibility, but infection may occur even when skin is intact. Cutaneous anthrax is typically not contagious, but, in very rare instances, skin infection may be transmitted from person to person by direct contact or fomites (eg, towels, shared bedding).

Gastrointestinal (including oropharyngeal) infection (ingestion anthrax) may occur after ingestion of inadequately cooked meat containing the vegetative forms of the organism, usually when a disruption in the pharyngeal or intestinal mucosa facilitates invasion (1). Ingested anthrax can cause lesions from the oral cavity to the cecum. The released toxin causes hemorrhagic necrotic ulcers in the gastrointestinal lumen and mesenteric lymphadenitis, which may lead to intestinal hemorrhage, obstruction, or perforation. Gastrointestinal anthrax is not transmitted from person to person.

Pulmonary infection (inhalation anthrax), caused by inhaling spores, is almost always due to occupational exposure to contaminated animal products (eg, hides) and is often fatal. An act of overt or covert bioterrorism must be considered whenever inhalation anthrax is diagnosed or suspected. Inhalation anthrax is not transmitted from person to person.

Injection anthrax is rare. It is suspected to result from the recreational use of heroin contaminated with B. anthracis spores or in those who share needles. It leads to severe soft-tissue infections, including those complicated by sepsis and disseminated systemic infection. No cases have been reported in people who do not inject heroin.

Welder's anthrax is a rare form that has been found in several people who were welders or metalworkers (2). It is usually contracted through inhalation and characterized by an occupational pneumonia caused by bacteria within the B. cereus group that produces the anthrax toxin.

After entering the body, spores germinate inside macrophages, which migrate to regional lymph nodes where the bacteria multiply. In inhalation anthrax, spores are deposited in alveolar spaces, where they are ingested by macrophages, which migrate to mediastinal lymph nodes, usually causing a hemorrhagic mediastinitis.

Bacteremia may occur in any form of anthrax and occurs in nearly all fatal cases; meningeal involvement is common.