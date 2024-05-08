Medications for influenza

Antiviral medications given within 1 to 2 days of symptom onset decrease the duration of fever, severity of symptoms, and time to return to normal activity. Treatment with antiviral medications is recommended for severely ill patients and high-risk patients (including all hospitalized patients) who develop influenza-like symptoms; this recommendation is based on data suggesting that early treatment may prevent complications in these patients.

Medications for influenza include the following (see CDC: Influenza Antiviral Medications: Summary for Clinicians):

Oseltamivir, zanamivir, and peramivir (neuraminidase inhibitors) Oseltamivir, zanamivir, and peramivir (neuraminidase inhibitors)

Baloxavir marboxil (endonuclease inhibitor) Baloxavir marboxil (endonuclease inhibitor)

Neuraminidase inhibitors interfere with release of influenza virus from infected cells and thus halt spread of infection.

The endonuclease inhibitor baloxavir marboxil interferes with viral replication by blocking viral RNA transcription. It is active against influenza A and B and may be an important new treatment option should resistance to neuraminidase inhibitors develop. The endonuclease inhibitor baloxavir marboxil interferes with viral replication by blocking viral RNA transcription. It is active against influenza A and B and may be an important new treatment option should resistance to neuraminidase inhibitors develop.

Zanamivir Zanamivir is given by an inhaler; it can be used in adults and children ≥ 7 years. Zanamivir sometimes causes bronchospasm and should not be given to patients with reactive airway disease; some people cannot use the inhalation device. 7 years. Zanamivir sometimes causes bronchospasm and should not be given to patients with reactive airway disease; some people cannot use the inhalation device.

Oseltamivir Oseltamivir is given to patients > 12 years; lower doses may be used in children as young as 2 weeks of age. Oseltamivir may cause occasional nausea and vomiting. In children, oseltamivir may decrease the incidence of otitis media; however, no other data clearly show that treatment of influenza prevents complications. 12 years; lower doses may be used in children as young as 2 weeks of age. Oseltamivir may cause occasional nausea and vomiting. In children, oseltamivir may decrease the incidence of otitis media; however, no other data clearly show that treatment of influenza prevents complications.

Peramivir Peramivir is given IV as a single dose and can be used in patients > 6 months who cannot tolerate oral or inhaled medications. Studies of its use for influenza B are limited.

Baloxavir marboxil Baloxavir marboxil is given as a single oral dose to patients ≥ 5 years with uncomplicated influenza who have been symptomatic for ≤ 48 hours and who are otherwise healthy or at high-risk of developing complications (1, 2).

Adamantanes (amantadine and rimantadine) were previously used; however, more than 99% of current and recent circulating influenza viruses are resistant to adamantanes, so these medications are currently not recommended for treatment. Adamantanes block the M2 ion channel and thus interfere with viral uncoating inside the cell. They were effective only against influenza A viruses (influenza B viruses lack the M2 protein). (amantadine and rimantadine) were previously used; however, more than 99% of current and recent circulating influenza viruses are resistant to adamantanes, so these medications are currently not recommended for treatment. Adamantanes block the M2 ion channel and thus interfere with viral uncoating inside the cell. They were effective only against influenza A viruses (influenza B viruses lack the M2 protein).