For mild to moderate disease, fluconazole or itraconazole

For severe disease, amphotericin B

Rarely surgery

(See also Antifungal Medications.)

Patients with primary coccidioidomycosis and risk factors for severe or progressive disease should be treated.

Most immunocompetent patients with mild initial pulmonary infection do not require antifungal therapy, especially if asymptomatic, but oral fluconazole for 3 to 6 months may be considered if symptoms are prolonged or severe (1). Symptoms may resolve more quickly in treated patients than in those who are not treated with an antifungal. However, fluconazole may blunt the immune response, and the risk of hematogenous seeding in primary infection may not be high enough to warrant the use of it; both factors should be considered before initiating treatment. High complement fixation titers indicate spread and the need for treatment.

Mild to moderate nonmeningeal extrapulmonary involvement should be treated with fluconazole or itraconazole. Voriconazole or posaconazole delayed-release tablets are alternatives but have not been well-studied.

Treatment is typically extended for a period of 1 or 2 years in patients with skin, soft-tissue, or bone involvement. All patients with bone and/or joint infection should receive antifungal therapy with a triazole. Itraconazole may be more effective than fluconazole, but it requires monitoring of therapeutic levels and carries a slightly higher risk of adverse events and drug interactions (2).

For severe illness, lipid formulations of amphotericin B are preferred over conventional amphotericin B. Patients can usually be switched to an oral triazole once they have been stabilized, usually within several weeks.

Immunocompromised patients with coccidioidomycosis require maintenance therapy to prevent relapse; oral fluconazole or oral itraconazole usually is sufficient and is administered until the CD4 cell count becomes > 250 cells/mcL on highly active antiretroviral therapy (HAART).

In pregnant patients, triazole antifungals should be avoided in the first trimester because of the risk of teratogenicity. Women with mild to moderate disease in the first trimester typically do not require treatment. For women with severe or extrapulmonary disease in the first trimester, treatment with amphotericin B is recommended. After the first trimester, a triazole antifungal can be considered. Patients who acquire infection in the second or third trimester or within 6 weeks postpartum are at increased risk of disease progression. If not treated, they should be monitored clinically by checking serial complement fixation titers.

For meningeal coccidioidomycosis, fluconazole is used. The optimal dose is unclear; a high oral dose once a day may be more effective. Patients should continue azole maintenance therapy for life because relapses are common and potentially fatal.

Surgical removal of involved bone may be necessary to cure osteomyelitis.

When residual cavitary pulmonary lesions cause hemoptysis or are likely to rupture, surgery may be necessary.