Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)

Evaluation of exacerbations

Patients with acute exacerbations usually have combinations of increased cough, sputum, dyspnea, and work of breathing, as well as low oxygen saturation determined with pulse oximetry, diaphoresis, tachycardia, anxiety, and cyanosis. Patients with exacerbations accompanied by retention of carbon dioxide may be lethargic or somnolent, a very different appearance.

All patients requiring hospitalization for an acute exacerbation should undergo testing to quantify hypoxemia and hypercapnia. Hypercapnia may exist without hypoxemia.

Findings of partial pressure of arterial oxygen (PaO2) < 50 mm Hg, or partial pressure of carbon dioxide in arterial blood (PaCO2) > 50 mm Hg, or partial pressure of carbon dioxide in venous blood (PvCO2) > 55 mm Hg in patients with respiratory acidemia (pH < 7.35) define acute respiratory failure. Some patients chronically manifest such levels of PaO2 and PaCO2 in the absence of acute respiratory failure.

A chest radiograph is often done to check for pneumonia or pneumothorax. Point of care ultrasound (POCUS) may prove to be a useful adjunctive procedure for rapid diagnosis of pneumonia or pneumothorax. In patients with acute onset of symptoms, chest CT angiogram is done to check for pulmonary embolism. Very rarely, among patients receiving chronic systemic corticosteroids, infiltrates may represent Aspergillus pneumonia.

Yellow or green sputum is a reliable indicator of neutrophils in the sputum and suggests bacterial colonization or infection.

Sputum culture is usually done in hospitalized patients but is not usually necessary in outpatients. In samples from outpatients, Gram stain usually shows neutrophils with a mixture of organisms, often gram-positive diplococci (Streptococcus pneumoniae), gram-negative bacilli (H. influenzae), or both. However, culture and microscopic examination of sputum is usually not necessary for outpatients. Other oropharyngeal commensal organisms, such as Moraxella catarrhalis (formerly known as Branhamella catarrhalis), occasionally cause exacerbations. In hospitalized patients, resistant gram-negative organisms (eg, Pseudomonas) or, rarely, Staphylococcus may be identified in culture specimens.

During influenza season, a rapid influenza test will guide treatment with anti-influenza agents, and a respiratory viral panel for respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), rhinovirus, and metapneumovirus may allow tailoring of antimicrobial therapy. Testing for COVID-19 and consideration of COVID-19–specific therapies is also indicated.

Serum C-reactive protein (CRP) is helpful in guiding the use of antibiotics during exacerbations. In clinical trials, use of antibiotics can be decreased in patients with low CRP without evidence of harm (5, 6).