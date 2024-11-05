Pulmonary Embolism (PE)

Diagnostic testing

Screening of outpatients with D-dimer testing if pre-test probability is low or intermediate

If pretest probability is high or if the D-dimer result is elevated, CT angiography, or if renal insufficiency is present or when CT contrast is contraindicated, with ventilation/perfusion (V/Q) scanning

Sometimes ultrasound of the legs or arms (to confirm deep venous thrombosis when lung imaging is delayed or prohibitive)

There is no universally accepted algorithm for the approach to suspected acute pulmonary embolism. Tests most useful for diagnosing or excluding PE are

D-dimer testing

CT angiography

Ventilation/perfusion scanning

Doppler ultrasound

Echocardiography may be useful to identify pulmonary embolism on the way to the lung (clot-in-transit) or to find evidence of new right ventricular dysfunction. Echocardiographic findings that may suggest pulmonary embolism include the 60/60 sign, which is the combination of a pulmonary artery acceleration time of < 60 milliseconds with a peak systolic tricuspid valve gradient of < 60 mm Hg (3), and the McConnell sign, which is depressed contractility of the RV free wall compared to the RV apex (4).

D-Dimer is a by-product of intrinsic fibrinolysis; thus, elevated levels occur in the presence of a recent thrombus. Historically, when pretest probability is considered low or intermediate, a negative D-dimer level (< 0.4 mcg/mL [< 2.2 nmol/L]) is highly sensitive for the absence of PE with a negative predictive value of > 95% (5); in most cases, this result is sufficiently reliable for excluding the diagnosis of PE in the emergency department or clinic. More recently, data have shown that age can elevate D-dimer levels, which can cause a false-positive test result. Therefore, in patients with a low or intermediate pretest probability of PE and age over 50 years, the most common correction factor is to use a cutoff value of age multiplied by 10 in ng/mL. However, elevated D-dimer levels are not specific for venous thrombus because many patients without deep venous thrombosis (DVT) or PE also have elevated levels (particularly in patients who are hospitalized). Therefore, further testing is required when the D-dimer level is elevated or when the pretest probability for PE is high.

CT angiography is the preferred imaging technique for diagnosing acute pulmonary embolism. It is rapid, accurate, and highly sensitive and specific. It can also give more information about other lung pathology (eg, demonstration of pneumonia rather than PE as a cause of hypoxia or pleuritic chest pain) as well as severity of PE (for example by the size of the right ventricle or the reflux into the hepatic veins). Although poor quality scans due to motion artifact or poor contrast boluses can limit the sensitivity of the examination, CT technology allows acquisition times of < 2 seconds, providing relatively motion-free images in patients with dyspnea. Fast scanning times allow the use of smaller volumes of iodinated contrast, which reduces the risk of acute kidney injury.

Pulmonary Embolism (Chest CTA) Image Image courtesy of Victor F. Tapson, MD.

The sensitivity of CT angiography is highest for pulmonary embolism in the main pulmonary artery or lobar or segmental vessels. Sensitivity of CT angiography is lowest for emboli in subsegmental vessels (about 30% of all pulmonary emboli). However, CT angiography is still the preferred means of diagnosing acute PE if there are no contraindications.

Ventilation/perfusion (V/Q) scans in pulmonary embolism detect areas of lung that are ventilated but not perfused. V/Q scanning takes much longer than CT angiography and is less specific. However, when chest radiograph findings are normal or near normal and no significant underlying lung disease exists, it is a highly sensitive test. V/Q scanning is particularly useful when renal insufficiency precludes the use of contrast agents, which are otherwise required for CT angiography, and in patients who are pregnant (6). In some hospitals, V/Q scanning can be done with a portable machine that provides 3 views of ventilation and perfusion, which is useful when a patient is too ill to move. Perfusion defects may occur in many other lung conditions (eg, COPD, pulmonary fibrosis, pneumonia, pleural effusion). Mismatched perfusion defects that may mimic PE may occur in pulmonary vasculitis, pulmonary veno-occlusive disease, and sarcoidosis.

Results are based on patterns of V/Q mismatch and reported as normal, low probability, intermediate probability, or high probability of pulmonary embolism.

The pretest clinical probability of a pulmonary embolism must be used together with the V/Q scan result to determine the need for treatment or further testing (7).

Pulmonary Embolism (Ventilation-Perfusion Scan)

Doppler ultrasound is a safe, noninvasive, portable technique for detecting leg or arm thrombi. A clot can be detected by showing poor compressibility of the vein or by showing reduced flow by Doppler ultrasound. The test has a sensitivity of > 95% and a specificity of > 95% for thrombus (8). Confirming DVT in the calf or iliac veins can be more difficult but can generally be accomplished. The ultrasound technician should always attempt to image below the popliteal vein into its trifurcation.

Absence of thrombi in the leg veins does not exclude the possibility of thrombus from other sources, such as the upper extremities or pelvic vasculature, but patients with suspected DVT and negative results on Doppler ultrasound have > 95% event-free survival, because thrombi from other sources are so much less common.

Although ultrasound of the legs or arms is not diagnostic for PE, a study that reveals leg or axillary-subclavian thrombus establishes the need for anticoagulation and may obviate the need for further diagnostic testing unless more aggressive therapy (eg, thrombolytic therapy) is being considered. Therefore, stopping the diagnostic evaluation after detection of DVT on ultrasound of the legs or arms is most appropriate for stable patients with contraindications to CT contrast and in whom V/Q scanning is expected to have low specificity (eg, in patients with an abnormal chest radiograph). In suspected acute PE, a negative ultrasound does not negate the need for additional studies.

Pearls & Pitfalls

Echocardiography may show a clot in the right atrium or ventricle, but echocardiography is most commonly used for risk stratification in acute PE. The presence of right ventricular dilation and hypokinesis may suggest the need for more aggressive therapy.

Cardiac biomarker testing is a useful means of stratifying mortality risk in patients with acute pulmonary embolism. Cardiac biomarker testing can be used as an adjunct to other testing if PE is suspected or proven. Elevated troponin levels signify right ventricular (or sometimes left ventricular) ischemia. Elevated brain natriuretic peptide (BNP) and pro-BNP levels may signify RV dysfunction; however, these tests are not specific for RV dysfunction or for PE.

Thrombotic disorder (thrombophilia) testing should not be done routinely. Testing should be considered for patients with unprovoked PE (ie, with no known risk factors or cause), especially if they are younger (age < 60 years), have recurrent PE, or have a positive family history. Certain thrombophilias, such as antiphospholipid syndrome, require disease-specific types of anticoagulation therapy.

Pulmonary arteriography is rarely needed to diagnose acute PE because noninvasive CT angiography has similar sensitivity and specificity. However, in patients in whom catheter-based thrombolytic therapy is being used, pulmonary angiography is useful for assessment of catheter placement and may be used as a rapid means of determining success of the procedure when the catheter is removed. Pulmonary arteriography is also used together with right-heart catheterization in assessing whether patients with chronic thromboembolic pulmonary hypertension are candidates for pulmonary endarterectomy.