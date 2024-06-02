Саркоїдоз серця

Sarcoidosis is a multisystem, chronic inflammatory/granulomatous disorder that often affects the heart, causing conduction disturbances, bradyarrhythmias, tachyarrhythmias, and sometimes cardiomyopathy. Diagnosis is suspected in patients with known sarcoidosis or young patients who have otherwise unexplained heart block, arrhythmias, or cardiomyopathy. Treatment is immunosuppression and sometimes an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator (ICD).

Systemic sarcoidosis is reviewed elsewhere in THE MANUAL. This topic focuses on the cardiac effects of sarcoidosis.

The inflammatory process in sarcoidosis leads to formation of noncaseating granulomas and fibrosis in any tissue. In patients with clinically apparent cardiac sarcoidosis, the conducting system and/or myocardium are typically involved, but valvular, papillary muscle, and pericardial involvement may also occur. Nearly all patients with cardiac sarcoidosis have involvement of other organs (typically the lungs), but cardiac sarcoidosis may rarely occur in isolation. About 25% of patients with systemic sarcoidosis have cardiac involvement identifiable using imaging techniques, but cardiac involvement is symptomatic in only about 20% of these (5% of all patients with sarcoidosis) (1). Systemic sarcoidosis shows marked regional variation in incidence, being higher in patients of Northern European or African descent, particularly African American females. Nevertheless, in patients with systemic sarcoidosis men are more likely to manifest cardiac sarcoidosis and no racial difference in cardiac sarcoidosis is apparent in North American studies (2).

The predilection of cardiac sarcoid involvement of the interventricular septum causes atrioventricular (AV) conduction system blocks in many patients with cardiac sarcoidosis. Involvement of the conducting system may cause first-, second-, or third-degree AV block, left anterior or left posterior hemiblock, and left or right bundle branch block. Involvement of the sinus node artery may produce the bradyarrhythmias of sinus node dysfunction.

Myocardial involvement may produce tachyarrhythmias, predominantly ventricular tachycardia (VT), but atrial tachycardias, atrial flutter, and atrial fibrillation may also occur.

Infiltration of the myocardium may cause an isolated left ventricular, an isolated right ventricular, a biventricular, dilated or restrictive cardiomyopathy. Pericardial involvement may cause pericardial effusion or contribute to restrictive physiology. Multifactorial pulmonary hypertension is also common.

Symptoms and Signs of Cardiac Sarcoidosis Most patients with cardiac sarcoidosis are asymptomatic, but the associated bradyarrhythmias and tachyarrhythmias may cause palpitations, syncope, and sometimes cardiac arrest or sudden death. A significant number of deaths resulting from systemic sarcoidosis are due to sudden cardiac death, including in many patients who have had no previous indication of cardiac involvement. Cardiomyopathy may cause any heart failure symptom, including exertional dyspnea, fatigue, and peripheral edema. In most patients, disease manifests between the ages of 25 to 60 years.

Diagnosis of Cardiac Sarcoidosis Clinical suspicion

ECG, echocardiography, and sometimes cardiac MRI with late gadolinium enhancement and/or fluorodeoxyglucose (FDG)-positron emission tomography (PET) scan

Biopsy of noncardiac tissue that appears affected by systemic sarcoidosis

Rarely cardiac biopsy About 35% of the patients with cardiac sarcoidosis are already known to have systemic sarcoidosis or have clinical evidence of extracardiac sarcoidosis at presentation (1). Patients with known sarcoidosis and no cardiac symptoms should typically have periodic ECGs and echocardiography to screen for cardiac involvement. If cardiac symptoms, signs, or test abnormalities are present, cardiac MRI with gadolinium should also be done. Ambulatory ECG monitoring should be done if symptoms suggest a rhythm or conduction disturbance. An FDG-PET scan provides additional information regarding active inflammation and is usually also done. In patients not yet diagnosed with systemic sarcoidosis, diagnosis of isolated cardiac sarcoidosis is frequently difficult. Cardiac sarcoidosis should be suspected in young patients with heart block, ventricular tachyarrhythmias, and/or heart failure who have no obvious cause. All such patients should have ECG and echocardiography. Patients with an unexplained cardiomyopathy should also have cardiac MRI. When findings from these examinations suggest cardiac sarcoidosis or when there is a high suspicion thereof (eg, in young patients with unexplained AV block), further testing for cardiac sarcoidosis (ambulatory ECG monitoring, FDG-PET scanning) and testing for extracardiac sarcoidosis, (chest x-ray, chest CT, whole body FDG-PET scan) is needed. With extensive investigation, > 80% of patients with apparent isolated cardiac sarcoidosis are found to also have extracardiac sarcoidosis. An international consensus document (2) indicated that the diagnosis of cardiac sarcoidosis requires a cardiac biopsy showing non-caseating granuloma without alternative explanation or an extracardiac tissue biopsy showing non-caseating granuloma without alternative explanation plus ≥ 1 of the following without alternative explanation: Corticosteroid-responsive cardiomyopathy or heart block

Unexplained reduced left ventricular ejection fraction < 40%

Unexplained spontaneous or induced ventricular tachycardia

Mobitz type II second-degree AV block or third-degree AV block

Cardiac PET scan showing patchy uptake

Cardiac MRI showing late gadolinium enhancement

Most commonly, the diagnosis is established by extracardiac biopsy in conjunction with suggestive cardiac abnormalities on noninvasive testing. Cardiac biopsy has low sensitivity because the disease process is patchy and pathological tissue may not be sampled. However, sensitivity of cardiac biopsy is improved if it is guided by advanced cardiac imaging techniques or by targeting areas of low voltage. Similar, but not identical, criteria for the diagnosis of cardiac sarcoidosis have been published by the World Association of Sarcoidosis and Other Granulomatous Disorders (WASOG) (3) and the Japanese Circulation Society (JCS) (4).

Ключові моменти About 25% of patients with systemic sarcoidosis have cardiac involvement, but only about 5% have cardiac symptoms.

Cardiac involvement causes a disproportionate percentage of deaths in patients with sarcoidosis.

Diagnosis requires a combination of clinical, electrocardiographic, and imaging findings; cardiac biopsy can be diagnostic but is not usually done.

Cardiac manifestations often require a pacemaker/implantable cardioverter-defibrillator (ICD) and sometimes antiarrhythmic medications.

Sarcoidosis itself is treated with corticosteroids and sometimes other immunosuppressants.