Госпітальна пневмонія

Pathogens and antibiotic resistance patterns vary significantly among institutions and can vary within institutions over short periods (eg, month to month). Local antibiograms at the institutional level that are updated on a regular basis are essential in determination of appropriate empiric antibiotic therapy. In general, the most important pathogens are

Enteric gram-negative bacilli, especially Pseudomonas aeruginosa

Gram-positive cocci, especially methicillin-sensitive Staphylococcus aureus and methicillin-resistant S. aureus (MRSA)

Other important enteric gram-negative bacteria include Enterobacter species, Klebsiella pneumoniae, Escherichia coli, Serratia marcescens, Proteus species, and Acinetobacter species. Anaerobes do not significantly contribute to hospital-acquired pneumonia.

Methicillin-sensitive S. aureus, Streptococcus pneumoniae, and Haemophilus influenzae are most commonly implicated when pneumonia develops within 4 to 7 days of hospitalization, whereas P. aeruginosa, MRSA, and enteric gram-negative organisms become more common with increasing duration of hospitalization.

Risk factors for infection with multidrug resistant (MDR) pathogens include prior intravenous antibiotic treatment (within the previous 90 days), structural lung disease, colonization with MDR pathogens, and high rates of prevalence of these pathogens in the local hospital environment (1). Infection with a resistant organism markedly worsens mortality and morbidity.

High-dose corticosteroids increase the risk of Legionella and Pseudomonas infections. Chronic suppurative lung diseases such as cystic fibrosis and bronchiectasis increase the risk of gram-negative pathogens, including antibiotic-resistant strains.

There is increasing recognition of viruses as a cause of hospital-acquired pneumonia in immunocompetent patients and of viruses and fungi in immunocompromised patients.