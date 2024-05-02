Нудота та блювання

Nausea and vomiting occur in response to conditions that affect the vomiting center. Causes may originate in the gastrointestinal (GI) tract or central nervous system (CNS) or may result from a number of systemic conditions (see table Some Causes of Nausea and Vomiting).

The most common causes of nausea and vomiting are the following:

Gastroenteritis

Medications or illicit drugs

Toxins

Uncommon causes of nausea and vomiting include the following:

Cyclic vomiting syndrome

Chronic nausea and vomiting syndrome

Cyclic vomiting syndrome (CVS) is an uncommon disorder characterized by severe, discrete attacks of vomiting or sometimes only nausea that occur at varying intervals, with normal health between episodes and no demonstrable structural abnormalities. It is most common in childhood (mean age of onset 5 years) and tends to remit with adulthood. Cyclic vomiting in adults can occur with chronic marijuana (cannabis) use (cannabinoid hyperemesis syndrome); the vomiting can be relieved by a hot bath and resolves after cessation of marijuana use.

Chronic nausea and vomiting syndrome is a centrally mediated syndrome or disorder of the gut-brain axis disorder characterized by the occurrence of symptoms for at least 6 months including the last 3 months. Bothersome nausea and/or vomiting occur at least once a week. This disorder should be considered in patients who, after routine investigation (including upper endoscopy), have no evidence of organic, systemic, or metabolic disease that is likely to explain the symptoms and in who self-induced vomiting, eating disorders, regurgitation, and rumination have been excluded (1).

Таблиця Деякі причини нудоти і блювоти Таблиця