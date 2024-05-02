skip to main content
Нудота та блювання

ЗаJonathan Gotfried, MD, Lewis Katz School of Medicine at Temple University
Переглянуто/перевірено трав. 2024

Nausea, the unpleasant feeling of needing to vomit, represents awareness of afferent stimuli (including increased parasympathetic tone) to the medullary vomiting center. Vomiting is the forceful expulsion of gastric contents caused by involuntary contraction of the abdominal musculature when the gastric fundus and lower esophageal sphincter are relaxed.

Vomiting should be distinguished from regurgitation, the spitting up of gastric contents without associated nausea or forceful abdominal muscular contractions. Patients with achalasia or rumination syndrome or a Zenker diverticulum may regurgitate undigested food without nausea.

Nausea and vomiting in infants and children is discussed elsewhere.

Ускладнення

Severe vomiting can lead to symptomatic dehydration and electrolyte abnormalities (typically a metabolic alkalosis with hypokalemia) or rarely to an esophageal tear, either partial (Mallory-Weiss) or complete (Boerhaave syndrome).

If a patient is unconscious or only partly conscious, the vomitus may be inhaled (aspirated). The acid in the vomitus can severely irritate the lungs, causing aspiration pneumonia.

Chronic vomiting can result in undernutrition, weight loss, and metabolic abnormalities.

Etiology of Nausea and Vomiting

Nausea and vomiting occur in response to conditions that affect the vomiting center. Causes may originate in the gastrointestinal (GI) tract or central nervous system (CNS) or may result from a number of systemic conditions (see table Some Causes of Nausea and Vomiting).

The most common causes of nausea and vomiting are the following:

Uncommon causes of nausea and vomiting include the following:

  • Cyclic vomiting syndrome

  • Chronic nausea and vomiting syndrome

Cyclic vomiting syndrome (CVS) is an uncommon disorder characterized by severe, discrete attacks of vomiting or sometimes only nausea that occur at varying intervals, with normal health between episodes and no demonstrable structural abnormalities. It is most common in childhood (mean age of onset 5 years) and tends to remit with adulthood. Cyclic vomiting in adults can occur with chronic marijuana (cannabis) use (cannabinoid hyperemesis syndrome); the vomiting can be relieved by a hot bath and resolves after cessation of marijuana use.

Chronic nausea and vomiting syndrome is a centrally mediated syndrome or disorder of the gut-brain axis disorder characterized by the occurrence of symptoms for at least 6 months including the last 3 months. Bothersome nausea and/or vomiting occur at least once a week. This disorder should be considered in patients who, after routine investigation (including upper endoscopy), have no evidence of organic, systemic, or metabolic disease that is likely to explain the symptoms and in who self-induced vomiting, eating disorders, regurgitation, and rumination have been excluded (1).

Таблиця
Таблиця

Деякі причини нудоти і блювоти

Cause

Suggestive Findings*

Diagnostic Approach

Gastrointestinal disorders

Adynamic ileus

Abdominal distention

Increased risk after surgery or with severe illness or an electrolyte abnormality

Clinical evaluation

Radiograph or CT

Bowel obstruction

Obstipation, distention, tympany

Often bilious vomiting, abdominal surgical scars, or hernia

Flat and upright abdominal radiographs

Gastroenteritis

Vomiting, diarrhea

Benign abdominal examination

Clinical evaluation

Gastroparesis

Vomiting of partially digested food a few hours after ingestion

Often in diabetics with elevated blood glucose or after abdominal surgery

Flat and upright abdominal radiographs

Sometimes gastric emptying scan

Hepatitis

Mild to moderate nausea for many days, sometimes vomiting

Jaundice, anorexia, malaise

Sometimes slight tenderness over the liver

Serum aminotransferases, bilirubin, viral hepatitis titers

Perforated viscus or other acute abdomen (eg, appendicitis, cholecystitis, pancreatitis)

Significant abdominal pain

Usually peritoneal signs

See Acute Abdominal Pain

Toxic ingestion (numerous)

Usually apparent based on history

Varies with substance

Central nervous system (CNS) disorders

Brain tumor

Dizziness and/or headache

Sometimes mental status change and/or focal neurologic deficits

Head CT or MRI

Cannabis use (cannabinoid hyperemesis syndrome)

Persistent nausea, vomiting, and dyspepsia

Usually requires chronic use of cannabis

Relief with hot bath or marijuana cessation

Clinical evaluation

Urine drug screen

Closed head injury

Apparent based on history

Head CT

CNS hemorrhage

Sudden-onset headache, mental status change

Often meningeal signs

Head CT

Lumbar puncture if CT is normal

CNS infection

Gradual-onset headache

Often meningeal signs, mental status change

Sometimes petechial rash* due to meningococcemia

Head CT

Lumbar puncture

Increased intracranial pressure (eg, caused by hematoma or mass)

Headache, mental status change

Sometimes focal neurologic deficits

Head CT

Labyrinthitis

Vertigo, nystagmus, symptoms worsened by motion

Sometimes tinnitus

See Dizziness and Vertigo

Migraine

Headache sometimes preceded or accompanied by a neurologic aura or photophobia

Often a history of recurrent similar attacks

In patients with known migraine, possible development of other CNS disorders

Clinical evaluation

Head CT and lumbar puncture considered if evaluation is unclear

Motion sickness

Apparent based on history

Clinical evaluation

Psychogenic disorders (eg, anorexia nervosa, bulimia nervosa)

Occurring with stress

Eating food is considered repulsive

Clinical evaluation

Systemic conditions

Advanced cancer (independent of chemotherapy or bowel obstruction)

Apparent based on history

Clinical evaluation

Diabetic ketoacidosis

Polyuria, polydipsia

Often significant dehydration

With or without history of diabetes

Serum glucose, electrolytes, ketones

Medication or illicit drug adverse effect or toxicity

Apparent based on history

Varies with substance

Liver failure or renal failure

Often apparent based on history

Asterixis

Often jaundice in advanced liver disease, uremic odor in renal failure

Laboratory tests of liver and renal function

Blood ammonia level

Pregnancy

Often occurring in morning or triggered by food

Benign examination (possibly dehydration)

Pregnancy test

Radiation exposure

Apparent based on history

Clinical evaluation

Severe pain (eg, due to a kidney stone)

Varies with cause

Clinical evaluation

* Sometimes forceful vomiting (caused by any disorder or condition) causes petechiae on the upper torso and face, which may resemble those of meningococcemia. Patients with meningococcemia are usually very ill, whereas those with petechiae caused by vomiting often appear otherwise quite well.

Довідковий матеріал щодо етіології

  1. 1. Stanghellini V, Chan FK, Hasler WL, et al: Gastroduodenal disorders. Gastroenterology 150(6):1380–1392, 2016. doi: 10.1053/j.gastro.2016.02.011

Evaluation of Nausea and Vomiting

Історія

History of present illness should elicit frequency and duration of vomiting; its relation to possible precipitants such as medication, illicit drug, or toxin ingestion, head injury, and motion (eg, car, plane, boat, amusement rides); and whether vomitus contained bile (bitter, yellow-green) or blood (red or “coffee ground” material). Important associated symptoms include presence of abdominal pain and diarrhea, the last passage of stool and flatus, and presence of headache, vertigo, or both.

Review of systems seeks symptoms of causative disorders such as amenorrhea and breast swelling (pregnancy), polyuria and polydipsia (diabetes), and hematuria and flank pain (kidney stones).

Past medical history should ascertain known causes such as pregnancy, diabetes, migraine, hepatic or renal disease, cancer (including timing of any chemotherapy or radiation therapy), and previous abdominal surgery (which may cause bowel obstruction due to adhesions). All medications and substances ingested recently should be ascertained; certain substances may not manifest toxicity until several days after ingestion (eg, acetaminophen, some mushrooms).

Family history of recurrent vomiting should be noted.

Фізикальне обстеження

Vital signs should particularly note presence of fever and signs of hypovolemia (eg, tachycardia, hypotension, or both).

General examination should seek presence of jaundice and rash.

On abdominal examination, the clinician should look for distention and surgical scars; listen for presence and quality of bowel sounds (eg, normal, high-pitched); percuss for tympany; and palpate for tenderness, peritoneal findings (eg, guarding, rigidity, rebound), and any masses, organomegaly, or hernias. Rectal examination and (in women) pelvic examination to locate tenderness, masses, and blood are essential.

Neurologic examination should particularly note mental status, nystagmus, meningismus (eg, stiff neck, Kernig sign or Brudzinski sign), and ocular signs of increased intracranial pressure (eg, papilledema, absence of venous pulsations, 3rd cranial nerve palsy) or subarachnoid hemorrhage (retinal hemorrhage).

Ознаки небезпеки

The following findings are of particular concern:

  • Signs of hypovolemia

  • Headache, stiff neck, or mental status change

  • Peritoneal signs

  • Distended, tympanitic abdomen

Інтерпретація результатів

Many findings are suggestive of a cause or group of causes (see table Some Causes of Nausea and Vomiting).

Vomiting occurring shortly after medication, illicit drug, or toxin ingestion or exposure to motion in a patient with an unremarkable neurologic and abdominal examination can confidently be ascribed to those causes, as may vomiting in a woman with a known pregnancy and a benign examination. Acute vomiting accompanied by diarrhea in an otherwise healthy patient with a benign examination is highly likely to be infectious gastroenteritis; further assessment may be deferred.

Vomiting that occurs at the thought of food or that is not temporally related to eating suggests a psychogenic cause, as does personal or family history of functional nausea and vomiting. Patients should be questioned about the relationship between vomiting and stressful events because they may not recognize the association or even admit to feeling distress at those times.

Дослідження

All females of childbearing age should have a urine pregnancy test.

Patients with severe vomiting, vomiting lasting over 1 day, or signs of dehydration on examination should have other laboratory tests (eg, electrolytes, blood urea nitrogen, creatinine, glucose, urinalysis, sometimes liver tests). Patients with red flag findings should have testing appropriate to the symptoms (see table Some Causes of Nausea and Vomiting).

The assessment of chronic vomiting usually includes the previously listed laboratory tests plus upper GI endoscopy, small-bowel radiographs, and tests to assess gastric emptying and antral-duodenal motility.

Treatment of Nausea and Vomiting

Specific conditions, including dehydration, are treated. Even without significant dehydration, IV fluid therapy (0.9% saline 1 L, or 20 mL/kg in children) often leads to reduction of symptoms. In adults, various antiemetics are effective (see table Some Medications for Vomiting). Choice of agent varies somewhat with the cause and severity of symptoms. Typical use is the following:

  • Motion sickness: Antihistamines, scopolamine patches, or both

  • Mild to moderate symptoms: Prochlorperazine, promethazine, or metoclopramide

  • Severe or refractory vomiting and vomiting caused by chemotherapy: 5-HT3 antagonists, neurokinin-1 receptor antagonists (eg, aprepitant)

Only parenteral or sublingual agents should be used in actively vomiting patients.

For psychogenic vomiting, reassurance indicates awareness of the patient’s discomfort and a desire to work toward relief of symptoms, regardless of cause. Comments such as “nothing is wrong” or “the problem is emotional” should be avoided. Brief symptomatic treatment with antiemetics can be tried. If long-term management is necessary, supportive, regular office visits may help resolve the underlying problem.

Таблиця
Таблиця

Деякі лікарські препарати для лікування блювоти

Medication

Comments

Oral antihistamines

Dimenhydrinate

Used to treat vomiting of labyrinthine etiology (eg, motion sickness, labyrinthitis)

For promethazine (an H1 antihistamine): Used short-term (eg, for postoperative or acute vertigo)

Meclizine

Promethazine

5-HT3 antagonists

Dolasetron

Used to treat severe or refractory vomiting, or vomiting caused by chemotherapy

Possible adverse effects: Constipation, diarrhea, abdominal pain

Granisetron

Ondansetron

Palonosetron

Other medications

Aprepitant

Used with highly emetogenic chemotherapy regimens

Possible adverse effects: Somnolence, fatigue, hiccups

Metoclopramide

Used to treat mild vomiting

Perphenazine

Used to treat nausea and vomiting

Prochlorperazine

Used to treat nausea and vomiting

Olanzapine

Used to treat nausea and vomiting

Possible adverse effects: Sedation, cognitive and motor impairment

Scopolamine

Used to treat motion sickness

Possible adverse effects: Diminished sweating, dry skin

Ключові моменти

  • Many episodes of nausea and vomiting have an obvious cause and benign examination and require only symptomatic treatment.

  • Be alert for signs of an acute abdomen or significant intracranial disorder.

  • Always consider pregnancy in females of childbearing age.

Копірайт © 2025 Компанія Merck & Co., Inc., Равей, Нью-Джерсі, США, та її філії. Всі права збережено.

