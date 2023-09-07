Гастроезофагеальний рефлюкс у малих дітей

Clinical evaluation

Typically upper gastrointestinal (GI) series

Sometimes esophageal pH measurement or endoscopy

Infants who have effortless spit-ups, who are growing normally, and who have no other symptoms (sometimes referred to as "happy spitters") have physiologic gastroesophageal reflux and require no further evaluation.

Because spitting up is so common, many infants with serious disorders also have a history of spitting up. Red flags that infants have something other than reflux include forceful emesis, abdominal distention, emesis containing blood or bile, fever, poor weight gain, blood in the stools, persistent diarrhea, iron deficiency anemia, and abnormal/delayed development or neurologic manifestations (eg, bulging fontanelle, seizures, hypotonia, hypertonicity). Infants with such findings require prompt evaluation. Bilious emesis in an infant is a medical emergency because it may be a symptom of intestinal malrotation, which leads to a midgut volvulus.

Infants with repeated, forceful emesis should not be presumed to have reflux and should be evaluated for other disorders (see Nausea and Vomiting in Infants and Children) by doing, for example, pyloric ultrasonography to assess for pyloric stenosis or brain imaging to assess for causes of elevated intracranial pressure (eg, brain tumor).

Irritability, a common symptom of GERD, has many causes, including serious infections and neurologic disorders, which should be ruled out before concluding that the irritability is caused by GERD.

Infants who have symptoms consistent with GERD but no severe complications may be given a therapeutic trial of acid-reducing medication for GERD. Improvement or elimination of symptoms suggests that GERD is the diagnosis. If the infant continues to improve, other testing is likely unnecessary. Infants with suspected food allergy can also be given an extensively hydrolyzed (hypoallergenic) formula for 2 to 4 weeks to see whether the symptoms are caused by a food allergy.

Infants who do not respond to a therapeutic trial, or who present with signs of complications of GERD (eg, iron deficiency anemia) may require further evaluation. Typically, an upper GI contrast x-ray series is the first test; it may help diagnose reflux and also identify any anatomic GI disorders that cause regurgitation. Finding barium reflux into the mid or upper esophagus is much more significant than seeing reflux into only the distal esophagus. For infants with regurgitation hours after eating, and thus are suspected of having gastroparesis, a liquid gastric emptying scan may be appropriate.

If the diagnosis remains unclear or there is still a question of whether reflux is actually the cause of symptoms such as coughing or wheezing, a pediatric gastroenterologist may do tests using esophageal pH or impedance probes (see Ambulatory pH Monitoring). Caregivers record the occurrence of symptoms (manually or by using an event marker on the probe); the symptoms are then correlated with reflux events detected by the probe. A pH probe can also assess the effectiveness of acid-suppression therapy. An impedance probe has the ability to detect nonacid reflux as well as acid reflux and is needed because some patients may be still affected by reflux even when the acid is properly buffered by medication and the refluxate is not acidic.

Upper GI endoscopy and biopsy are sometimes done to help diagnose infection or food allergy and to detect and quantify the degree of esophagitis. Laryngotracheobronchoscopy may be done to detect laryngeal inflammation or vocal cord nodules. Previously, the presence of lipid-laden macrophages and/or pepsin in bronchial aspirates was thought to help diagnose reflux and aspiration. However, lipid-laden macrophages are now recognized to be of no benefit, and pepsin measurement has low sensitivity and specificity.