Порушення циклу сечовини

Dietary protein restriction

Arginine or citrulline supplementation

Sodium phenylbutyrate

Possible liver transplantation

Treatment of urea cycle disorders is dietary protein restriction that still provides adequate amino acids for growth, development, and normal protein turnover.

Arginine is a staple of treatment. It supplies adequate urea cycle intermediates to encourage the incorporation of more nitrogen moieties into urea cycle intermediates, each of which is readily excretable. Arginine is also a positive regulator of acetylglutamate synthesis. Studies suggest that oral citrulline is more effective than arginine in patients with OTC deficiency (1).

Additional treatment is with sodium benzoate, phenylbutyrate, or phenylacetate, which by conjugating glycine (sodium benzoate) and glutamine (phenylbutyrate and phenylacetate) provides a “nitrogen sink.”

Despite these therapeutic advances, many UCDs remain difficult to treat, and liver transplantation is eventually required for many patients. Timing of liver transplantation is critical. Optimally, the infant should grow to an age when transplantation is less risky (> 1 year), but it is important to not wait so long as to allow an intercurrent episode of hyperammonemia (often associated with illness) to cause irreparable harm to the central nervous system.