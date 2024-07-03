Анемія під час вагітності

Anemia in pregnancy is a major public health concern, and the World Health Organization estimates that 37% of pregnancies are affected by anemia (1). Worldwide, rates of anemia in pregnancy are higher in low income or lower-middle income countries. In the United States, a study of almost 4 million births found that prenatal anemia was more common in women who are Black (22%) or Pacific Islander (18%) and less common in those who are Asian (11%) or White (10%) (2).
Anemia in pregnant patients is associated with adverse maternal outcomes (eg, preterm delivery, placental abruption, intensive care unit admission) and adverse neonatal outcomes (eg, stillbirth, growth restriction, neurodevelopmental effects) (3, 4, 5).
During pregnancy, erythroid hyperplasia of the marrow occurs, and red blood cell (RBC) mass increases by 15 to 25% in a singleton pregnancy (6). However, a disproportionate increase in plasma volume (by 40 to 50%) results in hemodilution (hydremia of pregnancy), and thus an increased iron requirement. A physiologic anemia occurs with an average hematocrit (Hct) decrease from 38 to 45% in healthy nonpregnant women to about 34% late in a singleton pregnancy and to 30% late in a multifetal gestation. Despite hemodilution, oxygen-carrying capacity remains normal throughout pregnancy. Hct normally increases immediately after delivery due to an autotransfusion of maternal blood in the placental vessels returning to the maternal circulation.
Anemia occurs in up to one third of women during the third trimester, most commonly caused by:
Acute blood loss, usually peripartum, is a common cause of iron deficiency anemia.
Довідкові матеріали
Symptoms and Signs of Anemia in Pregnancy
Early symptoms of anemia are usually nonexistent or nonspecific (eg, fatigue, weakness, light-headedness, mild dyspnea during exertion). Other symptoms and signs may include pallor and, if anemia is severe, tachycardia or hypotension.
Fetal growth restriction should prompt and evaluation for maternal anemia.
Diagnosis of Anemia in Pregnancy
Complete blood count (CBC) and differential, followed by testing based on mean corpuscular value (MCV) value
Diagnosis of anemia begins with CBC. The following hemoglobin (Hb) and Hct levels are classified as anemic in pregnant patients (1):
First trimester: Hb < 11 g/dL; Hct < 33%
Second trimester: Hb < 10.5 g/dL; Hct < 32%
Third trimester: Hb < 11 g/dL; Hct < 33%
Usually, if women have anemia, subsequent testing is based on whether the MCV is low (< 79 fL) or high (> 100 fL) (see table Characteristics of Common Anemias):
For microcytic anemias: Evaluation includes testing for iron deficiency (measuring serum ferritin) and hemoglobinopathies (using hemoglobin electrophoresis). If these tests are nondiagnostic and there is no response to empiric treatment, consultation with a hematologist is usually warranted.
For macrocytic anemias: Evaluation includes serum folate and vitamin B12 levels.
For anemia with mixed causes: Evaluation for both types is required.
Характеристика поширених анемій
Etiology or Type
Morphologic Changes
Special Features
Blood loss, acute
Normochromic-normocytic, with polychromatophilia
If severe, possible nucleated RBCs and left shift of the WBCs
Leukocytosis
Thrombocytosis
Blood loss, chronic
Same as iron deficiency
Same as iron deficiency
Same as vitamin B12 deficiency
Serum folate < 5 ng/mL (< 11 nmol/L)
RBC folate < 225 ng/mL RBCs (< 510 nmol/L)
Nutritional deficiency and malabsorption (in sprue, pregnancy, infancy, or alcohol use disorder)
Spheroidal microcytes
Normoblastic erythroid hyperplasia
Reticulocytosis
Increased MCHC
Increased RBC osmotic fragility
Shortened survival of labeled RBCs
Spheroidal microcytes
Normoblastic erythroid hyperplasia
Reticulocytosis
Increased MCHC
Increased RBC osmotic fragility
Shortened survival of labeled RBCs
Positive direct antiglobulin test
Hemolysis
Normochromic-normocytic
Reticulocytosis
Marrow erythroid hyperplasia
Increased serum indirect bilirubin and LDH, low haptoglobin
Increased stool and urine urobilinogen
Hemoglobinuria in intravascular hemolysis
Hemosiderinuria
Infection, cancer, chronic inflammation, or renal disease
Normochromic-normocytic early, then microcytic
Normoblastic marrow
Normal or increased iron stores
Decreased serum iron
Decreased total iron-binding capacity
Elevated serum ferritin
Normal or increased marrow iron content
Microcytic, with anisocytosis and poikilocytosis
Reticulocytopenia
Hyperplastic marrow, with delayed hemoglobination
Possible achlorhydria, smooth tongue, angular cheilosis, and spoon nails
Absent stainable marrow iron
Low serum iron
Increased total iron-binding capacity
Low serum ferritin
Marrow failure
Normochromic-normocytic (may be macrocytic)
Reticulocytopenia
Failed marrow aspiration (often) or evident hypoplasia of erythroid series or of all elements
Idiopathic (> 50%), hereditary, or secondary to exposure to toxic drugs or chemicals (eg, chloramphenicol, quinacrine, hydantoins, insecticides) or parvovirus B19
Marrow replacement (myelophthisis)
Anisocytosis and poikilocytosis (eg, teardrop cells)
Nucleated RBCs
Early granulocyte precursors
Marrow aspiration possibly failing or showing leukemia, myeloma, myelofibrosis, or metastatic cells
Marrow infiltration with infectious granulomas, tumors, fibrosis, or lipid histiocytosis
Possible hepatomegaly and splenomegaly
Possible bone changes (osteosclerosis)
Macrocytosis
Red cell agglutination
Reticulocytosis
Follows exposure to cold
Results from a cold agglutinin or hemolysin test
Sometimes postinfectious (paroxysmal cold hemoglobinuria)
Leukopenia
Thrombocytopenia
Reticulocytosis
Hemoglobinuria, sometimes with frankly dark morning urine
Hemosiderinuria
Thrombosis
Smooth muscle dystonia causing abdominal pain, esophageal spasm, erectile dysfunction
Variable degree of bone marrow failure (cytopenias)
Anisocytosis and poikilocytosis
Some sickle cells in peripheral smear
Sickling of all RBCs in preparation with hypoxia or hyperosmolar exposure
Reticulocytosis
Most common in people of African ancestry in the United States
Urinary hyposthenuria
Hb S detected during electrophoresis
Bone changes on x-ray
Stroke and other thrombotic events
Possibly painful vaso-occlusive crises and leg ulcers, stroke
Usually hypochromic but dimorphic with normocytes and macrocytes
Hyperplastic marrow, with delayed hemoglobination
Ringed sideroblasts
Inborn or acquired metabolic defect (eg, due to substances such as alcohol, isoniazid)
Usually stainable marrow iron (plentiful), but can be reduced
Some congenital forms respond to vitamin B6 administration
Can be part of a myelodysplastic syndrome
Microcytic
Target cells
Basophilic stippling
Anisocytosis and poikilocytosis in homozygotes
Nucleated RBCs in homozygotes
Reticulocytosis
Elevated Hb A2 and Hb F (in beta-thalassemia)
Mediterranean ancestry (common)
In homozygotes, anemia from infancy
Splenomegaly
Bone changes on radiographs
Oval macrocytes
Anisocytosis
Reticulocytopenia
Hypersegmented WBCs
Megaloblastic marrow
Serum B12 < 200 pg/mL (< 145 pmol/L)
Elevated methylmalonic acid and homocysteine
Increased LDH
Antibodies to intrinsic factor in serum (pernicious anemia)
Frequently, GI and CNS symptoms
CNS = central nervous system; GI = gastrointestinal; Hb = hemoglobin; LDH = lactic dehydrogenase; MCHC = mean corpuscular hemoglobin concentration; RBC = red blood cell; WBC = white blood cell.
Довідковий матеріал щодо діагностики
Treatment of Anemia in Pregnancy
Treatment to reverse the anemia
Transfusion as needed for severe symptoms or fetal indications
Treatment of anemia during pregnancy is directed at reversing the cause of anemia.
Transfusion is indicated for maternal Hb levels < 6 g/dL (which is associated with abnormal fetal oxygenation) and for any anemia if severe constitutional symptoms (eg, light-headedness, weakness, fatigue) or cardiopulmonary symptoms or signs (eg, dyspnea, tachycardia, tachypnea) are present; the decision is not based solely on the Hb (1).
For women with anemia in the third trimester, clinicians should make appropriate preparations to prevent blood loss or manage hemodynamic status while considering whether blood loss during delivery is likely to result in severe anemia and whether the patient is not a candidate for blood transfusion (eg, in Jehovah's Witness patients).
Цінні поради та підводні камені
Довідковий матеріал щодо лікування
Ключові моменти
The increases in red blood cell mass and hemodilution during pregnancy cause a physiologic anemia, but oxygen-carrying capacity remains normal throughout pregnancy.
The most common causes of nonphysiologic anemia during pregnancy are iron deficiency and folate deficiency.
Anemia in pregnancy is associated with adverse maternal outcomes (eg, preterm delivery, placental abruption, and intensive care unit admission) and adverse neonatal outcomes (eg, stillbirth, growth restriction, neurodevelopmental effects).
Advise all pregnant patients to take low-dose iron supplements in the first trimester to prevent anemia at delivery.
Treat the cause of the anemia if possible, but transfusion is usually indicated in patients with an Hb < 6 g/dL or severe symptoms.
Залізодефіцитна анемія під час вагітності
Iron deficiency anemia is the most common pathologic cause of anemia in pregnancy. The cause of iron deficiency anemia is usually:
Inadequate dietary intake in reproductive-aged women
Recurrent loss of iron in menstrual blood (which approximates the amount normally ingested each month and thus prevents iron stores from building up)
Blood loss from a previous pregnancy
Diagnosis of Iron Deficiency Anemia in Pregnancy
Measurement of serum iron, ferritin, and transferrin
Typically, Hct is ≤ 30%, and MCV is < 79 fL. Decreased serum iron and ferritin and increased serum transferrin levels confirm the diagnosis of iron deficiency anemia.
Treatment of Iron Deficiency Anemia in Pregnancy
Usually oral iron supplements every day or every other day
Sometimes intravenous (IV) iron
Most prenatal vitamins contain the recommended daily allowance of ferrous iron during pregnancy (27 mg) (1). In patients with iron deficiency anemia, a higher dose is needed (eg, 325 mg ferrous sulfate [65 mg elemental iron]). Iron is usually taken daily but may be taken every other day if a patient has bothersome gastrointestinal effects, especially constipation.
About 20% of pregnant women treated with oral iron supplements do not absorb enough supplemental iron or cannot tolerate the adverse effects; these patients require parenteral therapy. The iron deficit may be calculated, and the iron can often be replaced over 1 to 3 infusions. Hct or Hb is measured weekly to determine response. If iron supplements are ineffective, concomitant folate deficiency should be suspected.
Neonates of mothers with iron deficiency anemia usually have a normal Hct but decreased total iron stores and a need for early dietary iron supplements.
Довідковий матеріал щодо лікування
Prevention of Iron Deficiency Anemia in Pregnancy
All pregnant patients should take low-dose iron supplements in the first trimester to prevent anemia at delivery (1). If Hb is < 11.5 g/dL at the onset of pregnancy, additional supplemental iron may be given prophylactically because subsequent hemodilution usually reduces Hb to < 10 g/dL.
Довідковий матеріал щодо профілактики
Фолієдефіцитна анемія під час вагітності
Folate deficiency increases risk of neural tube defects and possibly fetal alcohol syndrome. Deficiency occurs in 0.5 to 1.5% of pregnant women; megaloblastic macrocytic anemia is present if deficiency is moderate or severe.
Rarely, severe anemia and glossitis occur.
Diagnosis of Folate Deficiency Anemia in Pregnancy
Measurement of serum folate
Folate deficiency is suspected if complete blood count (CBC) shows anemia with macrocytic indices or high red blood cell (RBC) distribution width (RDW). Low serum folate levels confirm the diagnosis.
Treatment of Folate Deficiency Anemia in Pregnancy
Folic acid 1 mg orally once a day
Treatment is folic acid 1 mg orally once a day.
Severe megaloblastic anemia may warrant bone marrow examination and further treatment.
Prevention of Folate Deficiency Anemia in Pregnancy
For prevention, all pregnant women and women who are planning to or may become pregnant should take folic acid supplements, 0.4 to 0.8 mg orally once a day (1). Women who have had a fetus with spina bifida should take 4 mg once a day, starting 3 months before conception and continuing through 12 weeks of gestation (2).
Довідкові матеріали щодо анемії внаслідок дефіциту фолатів
Гемоглобінопатії під час вагітності
During pregnancy, hemoglobinopathies, particularly sickle cell disease, Hb S-C disease, and beta- and alpha-thalassemia, are associated with increased risks of adverse maternal and perinatal outcomes (1). Genetic screening for some of these disorders is available.
Maternal sickle cell disease, particularly if severe, is associate with the following maternal or fetal/neonatal complications (2):
Maternal infection (eg, pneumonia, urinary tract infections [UTIs], and sepsis)
Acute chest syndrome
Venous and arterial thromboembolism
Anemia almost always becomes more severe as pregnancy progresses. Sickle cell trait increases the risk of UTIs but is not associated with severe pregnancy-related complications.
Treatment of sickle cell disease during pregnancy is complex. Painful crises should be treated aggressively. Prophylactic exchange transfusions to keep Hb A at ≥ 60% reduce risk of hemolytic crises and pulmonary complications, but they are not routinely recommended because they increase risk of transfusion reactions, hepatitis, HIV transmission, and blood group isoimmunization. Prophylactic transfusion does not appear to decrease perinatal risk. Therapeutic transfusion is indicated for the following:
Symptomatic anemia
Heart failure
Severe bacterial infection
Severe complications of labor and delivery (eg, bleeding, sepsis)
Hb S-C disease may first cause symptoms during pregnancy. The disease increases risk of pulmonary infarction by occasionally causing bony spicule embolization. Effects on the fetus are uncommon but, if they occur, often include fetal growth restriction.
Sickle cell–beta-thalassemia is similar to Hb S-C disease but is less common and more benign.
Alpha-thalassemia does not cause maternal morbidity, but if the fetus is homozygous, hydrops and fetal death occur during the second or early third trimester.
Довідкові матеріали щодо гемоглобінопатій
