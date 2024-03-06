Хвороба Краббе

Krabbe disease is a sphingolipidosis, an inherited disorder of metabolism, that causes intellectual disability, paralysis, blindness, deafness, and pseudobulbar palsy, progressing to death. Diagnosis is by DNA analysis and/or enzyme analysis of white blood cells or skin fibroblasts. Treatment is supportive.

Krabbe disease is caused by an autosomal recessive galactocerebroside beta-galactosidase deficiency. There are 4 forms: infantile, late infantile, juvenile, and adult.

Supportive care Diagnosis of Krabbe disease is by DNA analysis and/or detecting enzyme deficiency in white blood cells or cultured skin fibroblasts. (See also testing for suspected inherited disorders of metabolism.) Because bone marrow or stem cell transplantation prolongs life span and improves functional abilities of children who have the infantile or late infantile form, prenatal testing or neonatal screening (currently available in a number of states in the United States) is sometimes done. Treatment is supportive.