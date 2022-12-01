skip to main content
MSDMSD Довідникверсія для фахівців
Search icon

Хвороба Маркіафави-Біньями

ЗаGerald F. O’Malley, DO, Grand Strand Regional Medical Center;
Rika O’Malley, MD, Grand Strand Medical Center
Переглянуто/перевірено груд. 2022

Marchiafava-Bignami disease is a rare demyelination of the corpus callosum that occurs in patients with chronic alcohol use disorder, predominantly men.

    Pathology and circumstances link this disorder to osmotic demyelination syndrome (previously called central pontine myelinolysis), of which it may be a variant. In Marchiafava-Bignami disease, the speed of onset and the degree of physical findings vary.

    Patients can present with acute, subacute, or chronic onset of mental status change varying from lethargy to coma, seizure, ocular movement dysfunction, memory loss, and gait disturbance.

    Some patients recover over several months. Patients who present in coma and stupor have a mortality rate of about 20%.

    There is no specific treatment for Marchiafava-Bignami disease, but supportive care typically includes vitamin supplementation (particularly with thiamin, folate, and other B vitamins) and correction of malnutrition.

    (See also Alcohol Toxicity and Withdrawal as well as Alcohol Use Disorder and Rehabilitation.)

    Копірайт © 2025 Компанія Merck & Co., Inc., Равей, Нью-Джерсі, США, та її філії. Всі права збережено.

    This icon serves as a link to download the eSSENTIAL Accessibility assistive technology app for individuals with physical disabilities. It is featured as part of our commitment to diversity and inclusion.

    Копірайт© 2025Компанія Merck & Co., Inc., Равей, Нью-Джерсі, США, та її філії. Всі права збережено.