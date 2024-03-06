Огляд лізосомних розладів зберігання

Lysosomal enzymes break down macromolecules, either those from the cell itself (eg, when cellular structural components are being recycled) or those acquired outside the cell. Inherited defects or deficiencies of lysosomal enzymes (or other lysosomal components) can result in accumulation of undegraded metabolites. Because there are numerous specific deficiencies, storage diseases are usually grouped biochemically by the accumulated metabolite. Subgroups include
The most important are the mucopolysaccharidoses and sphingolipidoses. Type 2 glycogenosis is a lysosomal storage disorder, but most glycogenoses are not.
Because reticuloendothelial cells (eg, in the spleen) are rich in lysosomes, reticuloendothelial tissues are involved in a number of lysosomal storage disorders, but, generally, tissues richest in the substrate are most affected. Thus the brain, which is rich in gangliosides, is particularly affected by gangliosidoses, whereas mucopolysaccharidoses affect many tissues because mucopolysaccharides are present throughout the body.
Мукополісахаридози (МПС)
MPS are inherited deficiencies of enzymes involved in glycosaminoglycan breakdown. Glycosaminoglycans (previously termed mucopolysaccharides) are polysaccharides abundant on cell surfaces and in extracellular matrix and structures. Enzyme deficiencies that prevent glycosaminoglycan breakdown cause accumulation of glycosaminoglycan fragments in lysosomes and cause extensive bone, soft tissue, and central nervous system changes. Inheritance is usually autosomal recessive (except for MPS type II).
Age at presentation, clinical manifestations, and severity vary by type (see table Mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS)). Common manifestations include coarse facial features, neurodevelopmental delays and regression, joint contractures, organomegaly, stiff hair, progressive respiratory insufficiency (caused by airway obstruction and sleep apnea), cardiac valvular disease, skeletal changes, and cervical vertebral subluxation.
Diagnosis of mucopolysaccharidoses is suggested by history, physical examination, bone abnormalities (eg, dysostosis multiplex) found during skeletal survey, and elevated total and fractionated urinary glycosaminoglycans. Diagnosis is confirmed by DNA analysis and/or enzyme analysis of cultured fibroblasts (prenatal) or peripheral white blood cells (postnatal). (See also testing for suspected inherited disorders of metabolism.) Additional testing is required to monitor organ-specific changes (eg, echocardiography for valvular disease, audiometry for hearing changes).
Treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis type I is enzyme replacement with laronidase, which effectively halts progression and reverses all non-central nervous system complications of the disease. Hematopoietic stem cell (HSC) transplantation has also been used. The combination of enzyme replacement and HSC transplantation is under study. For patients with MPS type IV-A (Morquio A syndrome), enzyme replacement with elosulfase alfa may improve functional status, including mobility.
Мукополісахаридози (МПС)
Disease (OMIM Number)
Defective Proteins or Enzymes
Comments
MPS IH (Hurler syndrome; 607014*)
MPS IS (Scheie syndrome; 607016*)
MPS IH/S (Hurler-Scheie syndrome; 607015*)
Alpha-L-iduronidase
Onset: In IH, first year
In IS, > 5 years
In IH/S, 3–8 years
Urine metabolites: Dermatan sulfate, heparin sulfate
Clinical features: Corneal clouding, stiff joints, contractures, dysostosis multiplex, coarse facies, coarse hair, macroglossia, organomegaly, intellectual disability with regression, valvular heart disease, hearing and vision impairment, inguinal and umbilical hernia, sleep apnea, hydrocephalus
Treatment: Supportive care, enzyme replacement with laronidase, stem cell or bone marrow transplantation
MPS II (Hunter syndrome; 309900*)
Iduronate sulfate sulfatase
Onset: 2–4 years
Urine metabolites: Dermatan sulfate, heparin sulfate
Clinical features: Similar to Hurler syndrome but milder and no corneal clouding
In mild form, normal intelligence
In severe form, progressive intellectual and physical disability, death before age 15
Treatment: Enzyme replacement (idursulfase), supportive care, stem cell or bone marrow transplantation
MPS III (Sanfilippo syndrome)
Onset: 2–6 years
Urine metabolites: Heparin sulfate
Clinical features: Similar to Hurler syndrome but with severe intellectual disability and mild somatic manifestations
Treatment: Supportive care
Type IIIA (252900*)
Heparan N-sulfatase
Type IIIB (252920*)
Alpha-N-acetylglucosaminidase
Type IIIC (252930*)
Acetyl CoA:alpha-glucosaminide acetyltransferase
Type IIID (252940*)
N-acetylglucosaminine-6-sulfatase
MPS IV (Morquio syndrome)
Onset: 1–4 years
Urine metabolites: Keratin sulfate; in IVB, also chondroitin 6-sulfate
Clinical features: Similar to Hurler syndrome but with severe bone changes including odontoid hypoplasia; possibly normal intelligence
Treatment: Supportive care
For type IVA, enzyme replacement therapy with elosulfase alfa
Type IVA (253000*)
Galactosamine-6-sulfate sulfatase
Type IVB (253010*)
Beta-galactosidase
MPS VI (Maroteaux-Lamy syndrome; 253200*)
N-Acetylgalactosamine-4sulfatase (arylsulfatase B)
Onset: Variable but can be similar to Hurler syndrome
Urine metabolites: Dermatan sulfate
Clinical features: Similar to Hurler syndrome but normal intelligence
Treatment: Enzyme replacement with galsulfase, supportive care
MPS VII (Sly syndrome; 253220*)
Beta-glucuronidase
Onset: 1–4 years
Urine metabolites: Dermatan sulfate, heparan sulfate, chondroitin 4-sulfate, chondroitin 6-sulfate
Clinical features: Similar to Hurler syndrome but greater variation in severity
Treatment: Supportive care, stem cell or bone marrow transplantation
MPS IX (hyaluronidase deficiency; 601492*)
Hyaluronidase
Onset: 6 months
Urine metabolites: None
Clinical features: Bilateral soft-tissue periarticular masses, dysmorphic features, short stature, normal intelligence
Treatment: Not established
Сфінголіпідози
Sphingolipids are normal lipid components of cell membranes; they accumulate in lysosomes and cause extensive neuronal, bone, and other changes when enzyme deficiencies prevent their breakdown. Although incidence is low, carrier rate of some forms is high.
There are many types of sphingolipidosis (see table Some Sphingolipidoses); the most common sphingolipidosis is
Others sphingolipidoses include
Деякі сфінголіпідози
Disease (OMIM Number)
Defective Proteins or Enzymes
Comments
GM1 gangliosidosis, generalized
Ganglioside beta-galactosidase
Type I (infantile type; 230500*)
Type I onset: 0–6 months
Urine metabolites: None
Clinical features: Coarse facies; clear cornea, cherry-red macular spot, gingival hyperplasia, organomegaly, dysostosis multiplex, hypertrichosis, angiokeratoma corporis diffusum, cerebral degeneration; death in infancy
Treatment: Supportive care
Type II (juvenile type; 230600*)
Type II onset: 6–12 months
Urine metabolites: None
Clinical features: Gait disturbance, spasticity, dystonia, loss of psychomotor milestones, mild visceromegaly and bone abnormality
Treatment: Supportive care
Type III (adult type; 230650*)
Type III onset: 3–50 years
Urine metabolites: None
Clinical features: Angiokeratoma corporis diffusum, spondyloepiphyseal dysplasia, dysarthria, cerebellar dysfunction; no macular red spots or visceromegaly
Treatment: Supportive care
GM2 gangliosidosis
Onset: In types I and II, 5–6 months
In type III, 2–6 years
Urine metabolites: None
Clinical features: Doll-like facies; cherry-red retina; early blindness; exaggerated startle reflex; initial hypotonia followed by hypertonia; psychomotor retardation followed by regression, seizures, and impaired sweating; in types I and II, death by age 5 years; death later in type III
In type I, increased frequency in people of Ashkenazi Jewish ancestry
Treatment: Supportive care
Type I (Tay-Sachs disease; 272800*)
Beta-hexosaminidase A
Type II (Sandhoff disease; 268800*)
Beta-hexosaminidase B
Type III (juvenile type)
Beta-hexosaminidase A
GM2 activator protein deficiency (Tay-Sachs disease AB variant, GM2A; 272750*)
GM2 activator protein
Onset, urine metabolites, and clinical features: Similar to Tay-Sachs
Treatment: Supportive care, stem cell or bone marrow transplantation
Niemann-Pick disease (see also Niemann-Pick disease types C and D in table Other Lipidoses)
Sphingomyelinase
Type A (257200*)
Onset:< 6 months
Clinical features: Growth delay, cherry-red retina, frequent respiratory infections, hepatosplenomegaly, vomiting, constipation, osteoporosis, lymphadenopathy, hypotonia followed by spasticity, sea-blue histiocytes on tissue biopsies, large vacuolated foam cells in bone marrow (NP cells), death by age 3 years
Treatment: Supportive care, stem cell or bone marrow transplantation
Type B (607616*)
Onset: Variable
Clinical features: Much milder symptoms, no neurologic involvement, survival to adulthood
Increased frequency in people of Ashkenazi Jewish ancestry
Treatment: Supportive care, stem cell or bone marrow transplantation
Glucosylceramide beta-glucosidase
Type I (adult or chronic form; 230800*)
Onset: Childhood to adulthood
Urine metabolites: None
Clinical features: Hepatosplenomegaly, osteolytic lesions with bone pain, avascular necrosis of the femoral head, vertebral compression, thrombocytopenia, anemia
Increased frequency in people of Ashkenazi Jewish ancestry
Treatment: Supportive care
Splenectomy
Enzyme replacement (imiglucerase)
Substrate reduction (eliglustat, miglustat)
Bone marrow or stem cell transplantation
Type II (infantile form; 230900*)
Onset: Infancy
Urine metabolites: None
Clinical features: Infantile hydrops, hepatosplenomegaly, dysphagia, bone lesions, hypertonicity, pseudobulbar palsy, laryngeal spasm, ichthyosis, developmental delay, hypersplenism, death by age 2 years
Treatment: Supportive care
Type III (juvenile form, Norrbottnian type; 231000*)
Onset: 4–8 years
Urine metabolites: None
Clinical features: Similar to type II except milder, possible survival into adulthood
Treatment: Supportive care, enzyme replacement (imiglucerase)
Farber disease (lipogranulomatosis; 228000*)
Ceramidase
Onset: First weeks of life
Urine metabolites: Ceramide
Clinical features: Lipogranulomatosis, periarticular subcutaneous nodules, irritability, hoarse cry, psychomotor and growth delay, respiratory insufficiency, histiocytosis in multiple tissues, nephropathy, hepatosplenomegaly, cherry-red macular spot
Milder variants sometimes divided into 7 subtypes according to severity
Treatment: Supportive care
Fabry disease (301500*)
Trihexosylceramide alpha-galactosidase
Onset: Childhood or adolescence
Urine metabolites: Globosylceramide
Clinical features: Painful crisis involving extremities and abdomen precipitated by stress, fatigue, or exercise; angiokeratoma; growth and pubertal delay; corneal dystrophy; renal failure; cardiomyopathy; myocardial infarction and heart failure, hypertension; lymphedema; obstructive lung disease; strokes; seizures; death
Generally, only males affected but occasionally females
Treatment: Supportive care, enzyme replacement (agalsidase beta)
Metachromatic leukodystrophy (250100*)
Arylsulfatase A
Onset: For late infantile form, 1–2 years
For juvenile form, 4 years to puberty
For adult form, any age after puberty
Urine metabolites: Sulfatides
Clinical features: Optic atrophy, gall bladder dysfunction, urinary incontinence, hypotonia, gait disturbance, hyporeflexia followed by hyperreflexia, bulbar palsies, ataxia, chorea, demyelination and developmental regression, increased cerebrospinal fluid protein
In adult form, also schizophrenia-like symptoms
Pseudodeficiency characterized by mild decrease in enzyme activity without neurologic degeneration
Treatment: Supportive care, consideration of bone marrow or stem cell transplantation in patients who have mildly symptomatic forms
Therapeutic options under investigation, primarily in late infantile forms, include gene therapy, enzyme replacement therapy, substrate reduction therapy, and enzyme enhancement therapy
Mucosulfatidosis (multiple sulfatase deficiency; 272200*)
Sulfatase-modifying factor-1
Onset: Infancy
Urine metabolites: Sulfatides, mucopolysaccharides
Clinical features: Similar to late infantile form of metachromatic leukodystrophy, plus ichthyosis and dysostosis multiplex
Treatment: Supportive care
Krabbe disease (245200*)
Galactosylceramide beta-galactosidase
Onset: In infantile form, 3–6 months
In late infantile and juvenile forms, 15 months–17 years
In adult form, variable
Urine metabolites: None
Clinical features: Growth delay, developmental delay followed by regression, deafness, blindness, vomiting, hyperirritability, hypersensitivity to stimuli, increased deep-tendon reflex, and spasticity; seizures; diffuse cerebral atrophy and demyelination; elevated cerebrospinal fluid protein; peripheral neuropathy; episodic fever
In adult form, mentation generally preserved
Treatment: Supportive care; bone marrow or stem cell transplantation for infantile and late infantile forms prolongs life span and improves functional abilities
Sphingolipid activator protein deficiencies
Onset: Infancy to early childhood
Urine metabolites: Sulfatides
Clinical features: In saposin B deficiency, features similar to those of metachromatic leukodystrophy
In saposin C deficiency, features similar to those of Gaucher disease type III
In prosaposin deficiency, features of saposin B and C deficiencies
Treatment: Supportive care; consideration of bone marrow or stem cell transplantation; for features of Gaucher disease, consideration of enzyme replacement
Prosaposin deficiency (176801*)
Prosaposin
Saposin B deficiency (sulfatide activator deficiency)
Saposin B
Saposin C deficiency (Gaucher activator deficiency)
Saposin C
Муколіпідози та інші лізосомні хвороби
In addition to mucolipidoses, there are many other lysosomal disorders including
Муколіпідоз (ML)
Disease (OMIM Number)
Defective Proteins or Enzymes
Comments
ML I
—
ML II (I-cell disease; 252500*)
N-Acetylglucosaminyl-1-phosphotransfeerase catalytic subunit
Onset: First year of life
Urine metabolites: No mucopolysaccharides
Clinical features: Similar to Hurler syndrome but more severe; presence of phase-dense inclusion bodies in fibroblasts (I-cells)
Treatment: Supportive care
ML III (pseudo-Hurler polydystrophy)
N-Acetylglucosaminyl-1-phosphotransfeerase
Onset: 2–4 years
Urine metabolites: None
Clinical features: Similar to ML II but later onset and possible survival to adulthood
Treatment: Supportive care
Type III-A (252600*)
Catalytic subunit
Type III-C (252605*)
Substrate-recognition subunit
ML IV
—
Інші ліпідози
Disease (OMIM Number)
Defective Proteins or Enzymes
Comments
Niemann-Pick disease (see also Niemann-Pick disease, types A and B in table Some Sphingolipidoses)
Onset: Highly variable (early or late infancy, adolescence, adulthood)
Urine metabolites: None
Clinical features: Vertical gaze palsy, hepatosplenomegaly, neonatal jaundice, dysphagia, hypotonia followed by spasticity, seizures, cerebellar ataxia, dysarthria, psychomotor delay and degeneration, psychosis and behavioral problem, fetal ascites, foam cells and sea-blue histiocytes as in Niemann-Pick disease types A and B
Earlier onset associated with faster progression and shorter lifespan
Treatment: Substrate reduction (miglustat)
Hematopoietic stem cell transplantation may be effective in young patients with NPC2 mutations
Type C1/Type D (257220*)
NPC1 protein
Type C2 (607625*)
Epididymal secretory protein 1 (HE1; NPC2 protein)
Lysosomal acid lipase
Onset: In Wolman disease, infancy
In CESD, variable
Urine metabolites: None
Clinical features: Growth failure; vomiting; diarrhea; steatorrhea; hepatosplenomegaly; hepatic fibrosis; pulmonary hypertension; adrenal calcification; xanthomatous changes in liver, adrenal glands, lymph nodes, bone marrow, small intestine, lungs, and thymus; hypercholesterolemia and normal to elevated plasma lipids; foam cells in marrow
In Wolman disease, death during infancy if untreated
In CESD, premature atherosclerosis
Treatment: Enzyme replacement with sebelipase alfa, a recombinant human lysosomal acid lipase
Cerebrotendinous xanthomatosis (cholestanol lipidosis; 213700*)
Sterol 27-hydroxylase
Onset: Adolescence
Urine metabolites: Elevated 7-alpha-hydroxylated bile alcohol
Clinical features: Juvenile cataracts, tendon and skin xanthomas, xanthelasma, fractures, atherosclerosis, dementia, spinal cord paresis, cerebellar ataxia, developmental disability, pseudobulbar paralysis, leukodystrophy, peripheral neuropathy
Treatment: Chenodeoxycholic acid, statins
Sitosterolemia (210250*, 618666*)
Microsomal HMG-CoA reductase
ABC transporter proteins
Onset: First two decades of life
Urine metabolites: None
Clinical features: Atherosclerosis, premature coronary artery disease, abnormal red blood cells, xanthomas on tendons
Treatment: Reducing intake of foods rich in plant fats
Cholestyramine resin
Possibly ezetimibe
Neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis
Onset: In infantile form, 6–12 months
In late infantile form, 2–4 years
In juvenile forms (including CLN9), 4–10 years
In adult form, 20–39 years
In variant infantile forms, 4–7 years
In progressive epilepsy form, 5–10 years
Urine metabolites: None
Clinical features: In infantile and late infantile forms, developmental delay, microcephaly, optic and cerebral atrophy, retinal degeneration, blindness, flexion contractures, hypotonia, ataxia, myoclonus, seizures, loss of speech, hyperexcitability, autofluorescence in neurons, granular osmiophilic deposits in cells, increased serum arachidonic acid, decreased linoleic acid
In juvenile and adult forms, features of above forms plus extrapyramidal signs, progressive loss of walking ability, school and behavioral difficulties
Treatment: Supportive care
Infantile form (CLN1, Santavuori-Haltia disease; 256730*)
Palmitoyl-protein thioesterase-1
Late infantile form (CLN2, Jansky-Bielschowsky disease; 204500*)
Lysosomal pepstatin-insensitive peptidase
Juvenile form (CLN3, Batten disease, Vogt-Spielmeyer disease; 204200*)
Lysosomal transmembrane CLN3 protein
Adult form (CLN4, Kufs disease; 204300*)
Palmitoyl-protein thioesterase-1
Variant late infantile form, Finnish type (CLN5; 256731*)
Lysosomal transmembrane CLN5 protein
Variant late infantile form (CLN6; 601780*)
Transmembrane CLN6 protein
Progressive epilepsy with intellectual disability (600143*)
Transmembrane CLN8 protein
CLN9 (609055*)
Олігосахаридоз і пов'язані з ним розлади
Disease (OMIM Number)
Defective Proteins or Enzymes
Comments
Sialidosis (256550*)
Neuraminidase 1 (sialidase)
Type I (cherry-red macular spot-myoclonus syndrome, mild form)
Onset: 8–25 years
Urine metabolites: Increased sialyloligosaccharides
Clinical features: Cherry-red macular spot, insidious vision loss, cataracts, progressive myoclonus and ataxia, normal intelligence, increased deep tendon reflex
Treatment: Supportive care
Type II (congenital, infantile, juvenile, and childhood forms)
Onset: In congenital form, in utero
In infantile form, birth to 12 months
In juvenile and childhood forms, 2–20 years
Urine metabolites: Increased sialyloligosaccharides
Clinical features: All of features of type I plus coarse facies, hypotonia, hepatomegaly, ascites, inguinal hernia, growth delay, muscle wasting, laryngomalacia, dysostosis multiplex
Treatment: Supportive care
Galactosialidosis (Goldberg syndrome, combined neuraminidase and beta-galactosidase deficiency; 256540*)
Protective protein/cathepsin A (PPCA)
Onset: In neonatal form, birth to 3 months
In late infantile form, first year
In juvenile/adult form, adolescence but with wide variability
Urine metabolites: Elevated sialyloligosaccharides but no free sialic acid
Clinical features: Coarse facies, corneal clouding, cherry-red macular spot, intellectual disability, seizures, dysostosis multiplex, hearing loss, hemangiomas, valvular heart disease
Treatment: Supportive care
Sialolipidosis (phospholipidosis; mucolipidosis IV, Berman disease; 252650*)
Onset: First year
Urine metabolites: No mucopolysaccharides
Clinical features: Severe (Berman disease) and mild forms
Developmental delay, corneal opacities, visual deficiency, strabismus, hypotonia, increased deep tendon reflexes; no radiographic skeletal abnormality, macrocephaly, or organomegaly
Treatment: Supportive care
Mannosidosis
Onset: In type I, 3–12 months
In type II, 1–4 years
Urine metabolites: Mannose-rich oligosaccharides
Clinical features: Coarse facies, macrocephaly, macroglossia, cataracts, gingival hypertrophy, slight hepatosplenomegaly, dysostosis multiplex, hypotonia, hearing loss, bowed femur, pancytopenia, recurrent respiratory infections, immunodeficiency and autoimmunity, developmental disabilities
Treatment: Supportive care, consideration of bone marrow or stem cell transplantation
Alpha-mannosidosis (248500*), type I (severe) or II (mild)
Alpha-D-mannosidase
Beta-mannosidosis (248510*)
Beta-D-mannosidase
Onset: 1–6 years
Urine metabolites: Disaccharides, mannosyl-(1-4)-N-acetylglucosamine, heparan sulfate
Clinical features: Coarse facies, deafness, delayed speech, hyperactivity, genital angiokeratoma, tortuous conjunctival vessels
Treatment: Supportive care, consideration of bone marrow or stem cell transplantation
Fucosidosis (230000*)
Alpha-L-fucosidase
Onset: In type I, 3–18 months
In type II, 1–2 years
Urine metabolites: Oligosaccharides
Clinical features: Short stature, growth delay, coarse facies, macroglossia, cardiomegaly, recurrent respiratory infections, dysostosis multiplex, hernias, hepatosplenomegaly, angiokeratoma, anhidrosis and elevated sweat chloride, developmental disability, hypotonia changing to hypertonia, cerebral atrophy, seizures, spastic quadriplegia, vacuolated lymphocytes
Most patients from Italy or southwestern United States
Treatment: Supportive care, consideration of bone marrow or stem cell transplantation
Aspartylglucosaminuria (208400*)
N-Aspartylglucosaminidase
Onset: 2–6 years
Urine metabolites: Aspartylglucosamine
Clinical features: Growth delay, microcephaly, cataracts, coarse facies, macroglossia, mitral insufficiency, hepatomegaly, diarrhea, hernias, recurrent respiratory infections, macro-orchidism, mild dysostosis multiplex, angiokeratoma corporis diffusum, acne, developmental disabilities, hypotonia, spasticity, cerebral atrophy, seizures, speech delay, hoarse voice
Increased frequency in Finnish populations
Treatment: Supportive care, consideration of bone marrow or stem cell transplantation
Winchester syndrome (277950*)
Metalloproteinase-2
Onset: Early infancy
Urine metabolites: None
Clinical features: Short stature, coarse facies, corneal opacities, gingival hyperplasia, joint contractures, osteoporosis, kyphoscoliosis, vertebral compression, carpotarsal osteolysis, ankylosis of small joints of feet, diffuse thickened skin, hyperpigmentation, hypertrichosis
Treatment: Supportive care
Schindler disease
N-Acetyl-galactosaminidase
Type I (infantile severe form; 609241*)
Onset: 8–15 months
Urine metabolites: Oligosaccharides and O-linked sialopeptides
Clinical features: Cortical blindness, optic atrophy, nystagmus, strabismus, osteopenia, joint contracture, muscular atrophy, developmental delay and regression, myoclonus, seizures, spasticity, hyperreflexia, decorticate posturing, neuraxonal dystrophy
Treatment: Supportive care
Type II (Kanzaki disease, adult-onset form; 609242*)
Onset: Adulthood
Urine metabolites: Oligosaccharides and O-linked sialopeptides
Clinical features: Coarse facies, deafness, conjunctival and retinal vascular tortuosity, angiokeratoma corporis diffusum, telangiectasia, lymphedema, mild intellectual impairment, peripheral axonal neuropathy
Treatment: Supportive care
Type III (intermediate form; 609241*)
Onset: Childhood
Urine metabolites: Oligosaccharides and O-linked sialopeptides
Clinical features: Intermediate between types I and II; variable and ranging from seizures and moderate psychomotor retardation to mild autistic features with speech and language delay
Treatment: Supportive care
Congenital disorders of N-glycosylation (CDG), type I (pre-Golgi glycosylation defects)
Onset: Mostly infancy or childhood
Clinical features (some or most of the following): Growth failure, prominent forehead with large ears, high-arched or cleft palate, strabismus, retinitis pigmentosa, pericardial effusion, cardiomyopathy, hepatomegaly, vomiting, diarrhea, liver fibrosis, primary ovarian failure, renal cysts, nephrosis, proximal tubulopathy, kyphosis, joint contractures, ectopic fat pads, orange-peel skin, muscle weakness, hypotonia, strokelike episodes, seizures, olivopontine hypoplasia, peripheral neuropathy, hypothyroidism, hyperinsulinism, factor XI deficiency, antithrombin III deficiency, thrombocytosis, decreased IgA and IgG, leukocyte adhesion defect (in type IIc), hypoalbuminemia, hypocholesterolemia, increased disialotransferrin and asialotransferrin bands when isoelectric focusing of serum transferrin is done
Treatment: Supportive care
CDG Ia (solely neurologic and neurologic-multivisceral forms; 212065*)
Phosphomannomutase-2
CDG Ib (602579*)
Mannose (Man) phosphate (P) isomerase
CDG Ic (603147*)
Dolichyl-P-Glc:Man(9)GlcNAc(2)-PP-dolichol glucosyltransferase
CDG Id (601110*)
Dolichyl-P-Man:Man(5)GlcNAc(2)-PP-dolichol mannosyltransferase
CDG Ie (608799*)
Dolichyl-P-mannose synthase
CDG If (609180*)
Protein involved in mannose-P-dolichol utilization
CDG Ig (607143*)
Dolichyl-P-mannose:Man-7-GlcNAc-2-PP-dolichyl-alpha-6-mannosyltransferase
CDG Ih (608104*)
Dolichyl-P-glucose:Glc-1-Man-9-GlcNAc-2-PP-dolichyl-alpha-3-glucosyltransferase
CDG Ii (607906*)
Alpha-1,3-mannosyltransferase
CDG Ij (608093*)
UDP-GlcNAc:dolichyl-phosphate N-acetylglucosamine phosphotransferase
CDG Ik (608540*)
Beta-1,4-mannosyltransferase
CDG Il (608776*)
Alpha-1,2-mannosyltransferase
Congenital disorders of N-glycosylation, type II (Golgi defects)
Same as for type I, except isoelectric focusing of serum transferrin shows increased monosialotransferrin, disialotransferrin, trisialotransferrin, and asialotransferrin bands
For type IIb, normal pattern
CDG IIa (212066*)
Mannosyl-alpha-1,6-glycoprotein-beta-1,2-N-acetylglucosminyltransferase
CDG IIb (606056*)
Glucosidase I
CDG IIc (Rambam-Hasharon syndrome; 266265*)
GDP-fucose transporter-1
CDG IId (607091*)
Beta-1,4-galactosyltransferase
CDG IIe (608779*)
Oligomeric Golgi complex-7
Лізосомні транспортні дефекти
Disease (OMIM Number)
Defective Proteins or Enzymes
Comments
Sialuria
Infantile sialic acid storage disorder (269920*)
Sodium phosphate cotransporter
Onset: At birth
Urine metabolites: Increased free sialic acid
Clinical features: Growth failure, coarse facial features, dysostosis multiplex, nystagmus, ptosis, gingival hypertrophy, cardiomegaly, heart failure, hepatosplenomegaly, nephrosis, death at about age 1 year
Treatment: Supportive care
Finnish type (Salla disease; 604369*)
Sodium phosphate cotransporter
Onset: 6–9 months
Urine metabolites: Increased free sialic acid
Clinical features: Growth failure, developmental disability, ataxia, hypotonia, hypotonia, spasticity, dyspraxia, dysarthria, seizures, gait problems, athetosis; increased frequency in Finland
Treatment: Supportive care
French type (269921*)
UDP-N-acetylglucosamine-2-epimerase/N-acetylmannosamine kinase
Onset: Infancy to early childhood
Urine metabolites: Increased free sialic acid
Clinical features: Coarse facies with normal growth, developmental delay, sleep apnea, hypoplastic nipples, hepatosplenomegaly, inguinal hernias, generalized hirsutism, seizures
Treatment: Supportive care
Neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis (CLN3, CLN5, CLN6, CLN8)
See table Other Lipidoses
Cystinosis
Cystinosin (lysosomal cystine transporter)
Infantile nephropathic form (219800*)
Onset: First year
Urine metabolites: Renal Fanconi syndrome
Clinical features: Growth failure, frontal bossing, photophobia, peripheral retinopathy with decreased acuity, corneal crystals and erosion, rickets, hepatosplenomegaly, pancreatic insufficiency, renal calculi, renal failure, renal Fanconi syndrome, decreased sweating, myopathy, dysphagia, cerebral atrophy, normal intelligence but neurologic deterioration in long-term survivors
Cystine accumulation throughout reticuloendothelial system, white blood cells, and corneas
Treatment: Replacement therapy for Fanconi syndrome, renal transplant for failure, cysteamine orally or as eyedrops, growth hormone
Late-onset juvenile or adolescent form (219900*)
Onset: 12–15 years
Urine metabolites: Renal Fanconi syndrome
Clinical features: Similar to infantile form but milder
Treatment: Similar to that for infantile form
Adult non-nephropathic form (219750*)
Onset: Early adolescence to adulthood
Urine metabolites: Renal Fanconi syndrome
Clinical features: Similar to infantile form but no renal disorders
Treatment: Cysteamine orally or as eyedrops, growth hormone
Інші лізосомні розлади
Disease (OMIM Number)
Defective Proteins or Enzymes
Comments
Pycnodysostosis (265800*)
Cathepsin K
Onset: Early childhood
Urine metabolites: None
Clinical features: Short stature, frontal and occipital prominence, delayed closure of anterior fontanel, micrognathia, narrow palate, delayed eruption and persistence of deciduous teeth, hypodontia, aplasia or hypoplasia of clavicles, osteosclerosis, susceptibility to fracture, scoliosis, spondylolysis, brachydactyly, grooved nails
Treatment: Supportive care, growth hormone possibly helpful
Glutamyl ribose-5-phosphate storage disease (305920*)
ADP-ribose protein hydrolase
Onset: First year
Urine metabolites: Proteinuria
Clinical features: Coarse facies, hypotonia, muscle wasting and atrophy, loss of speech and vision, seizures, neurologic deterioration, optic atrophy, nephrosis, hypertension, renal failure, developmental disabilities
Treatment: Supportive care
Glycogen storage disease type 2 (Pompe disease; 232300*)
—
