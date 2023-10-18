skip to main content
MSDMSD Довідник
Деякі причини свербежу

Cause

Suggestive Findings

Diagnostic Approach

Primary skin disorders

Atopic dermatitis

Presence of erythema, possible lichenification, keratosis pilaris, xerosis, Dennie-Morgan lines, hyperlinear palms

Usually a family history of atopy or chronic recurring dermatitis

Clinical examination alone

Contact dermatitis

Dermatitis secondary to contact with allergen; erythema, vesicles

Clinical examination alone

Dermatophytosis (eg, tinea capitis, tinea corporis, tinea cruris, tinea pedis)

Localized itching, circular lesions with raised scaly borders, areas of alopecia

Common sites are genital area and feet in adults; scalp and body in children

Sometimes, predisposing factors (eg, moisture, obesity)

KOH examination of lesion scrapings

Lichen simplex chronicus

Areas of skin thickening secondary to repetitive scratching

Lesions are discrete, erythematous, scaly plaques, well-circumscribed, rough, lichenified skin

Clinical examination alone

Pediculosis

Common sites are scalp, axillae, waist, and pubic area

Areas of excoriation, possible punctate lesions from fresh bites, possible bilateral blepharitis

Visualization of eggs (nits), and sometimes lice

Psoriasis

Plaques with silvery scale typically on extensor surfaces of elbow, knees, scalp, and trunk

Itching not necessarily limited to plaques

Possibly small-joint arthritis manifesting as stiffness and pain

Clinical examination alone

Scabies

Small erythematous or dark papules at one end of a fine, wavy, slightly scaly line up to 1 cm long (burrow); possibly on web spaces, belt line, flexor surfaces, and areolas of women and genitals of men

Family or close community members with similar symptoms

Intense nocturnal itching

Clinical examination

Microscopic examination of skin scrapings from burrows

Urticaria

Evanescent, circumscribed, raised, erythematous lesions with central pallor

Can be acute (< 6 weeks) or chronic ( 6 weeks)

Clinical examination alone

Xerosis (dry skin)

Most common in the winter

Itchy, dry, scaly skin, mostly on lower extremities

Exacerbated by dry heat

Clinical examination alone

Systemic disorders

Allergic reaction, internal (numerous ingested substances)

Generalized itching, rash with macules and papules or urticarial rash

May or may not have known allergy

Trial of avoidance

Sometimes skin-prick testing

Cancer (eg, Hodgkin lymphoma, polycythemia vera, mycosis fungoides)

Itching may precede any other symptoms

Burning quality to itching, primarily in lower extremities (Hodgkin lymphoma)

Itching after bathing (polycythemia vera)

Heterogeneous cutaneous lesions—plaques, patches, tumors, erythroderma (mycosis fungoides)

Complete blood count and bone marrow biopsy for polycythemia vera

Lymph node or bone marrow biopsy for Hodgkin lymphoma

Skin biopsy for mycosis fungoides

Cholestasis

Findings suggestive of liver or gallbladder damage or dysfunction (eg, jaundice, steatorrhea, fatigue, right upper quadrant pain)

Usually widespread itching without rash, developing sometimes in late pregnancy

Liver tests

Diabetes

Urinary frequency, thirst, weight loss, vision changes

Urine and blood glucose

HbA1C

Iron deficiency anemia

Fatigue, headache, irritability, exercise intolerance, pica, hair thinning

Hemoglobin, hematocrit, red cell indices, serum ferritin, iron, and iron-binding capacity

Multiple sclerosis

Intermittent intense itching, numbness, tingling in limbs, optic neuritis, vision loss, spasticity or weakness, vertigo

MRI

Cerebrospinal fluid analysis

Sometimes evoked potentials

Psychiatric illness

Linear excoriations, presence of psychiatric condition (eg, clinical depression, delusions of parasitosis)

Clinical examination

Diagnosis of exclusion

Renal disease

End-stage renal disease

Generalized itching, may be worse during dialysis, may be prominent on the back

Laboratory evaluation of renal function

Thyroid disorders*

Weight loss, heart palpitations, sweating, irritability (hyperthyroidism)

Weight gain, depression, dry skin and hair (hypothyroidism)

TSH, T4

Medications

Eg, opioids, penicillin, ACE inhibitors, statins, antimalarials, epidermal growth factor inhibitors, interleukin 2, vemurafenib, ipilimumab, other anti-neoplastic agents

History of use

Clinical examination alone

* Itching as the patient’s presenting complaint is unusual.

HbA1C = glycosylated hemoglobin; KOH = potassium hydroxide; T4 = thyroxine; TSH = thyroid-stimulating hormone.

