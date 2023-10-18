Деякі причини свербежу
Cause
Suggestive Findings
Diagnostic Approach
Primary skin disorders
Presence of erythema, possible lichenification, keratosis pilaris, xerosis, Dennie-Morgan lines, hyperlinear palms
Usually a family history of atopy or chronic recurring dermatitis
Clinical examination alone
Dermatitis secondary to contact with allergen; erythema, vesicles
Clinical examination alone
Dermatophytosis (eg, tinea capitis, tinea corporis, tinea cruris, tinea pedis)
Localized itching, circular lesions with raised scaly borders, areas of alopecia
Common sites are genital area and feet in adults; scalp and body in children
Sometimes, predisposing factors (eg, moisture, obesity)
KOH examination of lesion scrapings
Areas of skin thickening secondary to repetitive scratching
Lesions are discrete, erythematous, scaly plaques, well-circumscribed, rough, lichenified skin
Clinical examination alone
Common sites are scalp, axillae, waist, and pubic area
Areas of excoriation, possible punctate lesions from fresh bites, possible bilateral blepharitis
Visualization of eggs (nits), and sometimes lice
Plaques with silvery scale typically on extensor surfaces of elbow, knees, scalp, and trunk
Itching not necessarily limited to plaques
Possibly small-joint arthritis manifesting as stiffness and pain
Clinical examination alone
Small erythematous or dark papules at one end of a fine, wavy, slightly scaly line up to 1 cm long (burrow); possibly on web spaces, belt line, flexor surfaces, and areolas of women and genitals of men
Family or close community members with similar symptoms
Intense nocturnal itching
Clinical examination
Microscopic examination of skin scrapings from burrows
Evanescent, circumscribed, raised, erythematous lesions with central pallor
Can be acute (< 6 weeks) or chronic (≥ 6 weeks)
Clinical examination alone
Xerosis (dry skin)
Most common in the winter
Itchy, dry, scaly skin, mostly on lower extremities
Exacerbated by dry heat
Clinical examination alone
Systemic disorders
Allergic reaction, internal (numerous ingested substances)
Generalized itching, rash with macules and papules or urticarial rash
May or may not have known allergy
Trial of avoidance
Sometimes skin-prick testing
Cancer (eg, Hodgkin lymphoma, polycythemia vera, mycosis fungoides)
Itching may precede any other symptoms
Burning quality to itching, primarily in lower extremities (Hodgkin lymphoma)
Itching after bathing (polycythemia vera)
Heterogeneous cutaneous lesions—plaques, patches, tumors, erythroderma (mycosis fungoides)
Complete blood count and bone marrow biopsy for polycythemia vera
Lymph node or bone marrow biopsy for Hodgkin lymphoma
Skin biopsy for mycosis fungoides
Cholestasis
Findings suggestive of liver or gallbladder damage or dysfunction (eg, jaundice, steatorrhea, fatigue, right upper quadrant pain)
Usually widespread itching without rash, developing sometimes in late pregnancy
Liver tests
Urinary frequency, thirst, weight loss, vision changes
Urine and blood glucose
HbA1C
Fatigue, headache, irritability, exercise intolerance, pica, hair thinning
Hemoglobin, hematocrit, red cell indices, serum ferritin, iron, and iron-binding capacity
Intermittent intense itching, numbness, tingling in limbs, optic neuritis, vision loss, spasticity or weakness, vertigo
MRI
Cerebrospinal fluid analysis
Sometimes evoked potentials
Psychiatric illness
Linear excoriations, presence of psychiatric condition (eg, clinical depression, delusions of parasitosis)
Clinical examination
Diagnosis of exclusion
Renal disease
End-stage renal disease
Generalized itching, may be worse during dialysis, may be prominent on the back
Thyroid disorders*
Weight loss, heart palpitations, sweating, irritability (hyperthyroidism)
Weight gain, depression, dry skin and hair (hypothyroidism)
TSH, T4
Medications
Eg, opioids, penicillin, ACE inhibitors, statins, antimalarials, epidermal growth factor inhibitors, interleukin 2, vemurafenib, ipilimumab, other anti-neoplastic agents
History of use
Clinical examination alone
* Itching as the patient’s presenting complaint is unusual.
HbA1C = glycosylated hemoglobin; KOH = potassium hydroxide; T4 = thyroxine; TSH = thyroid-stimulating hormone.