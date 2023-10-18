Фізіологічні причини хронічного болю в животі
Cause
Suggestive Findings*
Diagnostic Approach
Genitourinary disorders
Recurrent UTIs
IVU
Ultrasonography
Discomfort before or during menses
Laparoscopy
Vague lower abdominal discomfort, bloating
Sometimes a palpable pelvic mass
Pelvic ultrasonography
Gynecologic consultation
Fever, flank pain, dark or bloody urine
Urine culture
IVU
CT
Sequelae of acute PID
Pelvic discomfort
History of acute PID
Pelvic examination
Sometimes laparoscopy
Gastrointestinal disorders
In children, failure to thrive
Abdominal bloating, diarrhea, and often steatorrhea
Symptoms that worsen when gluten-containing products are ingested
Serologic markers, HLA-DQ2/HLA-DQ8 haplotype testing
Small-bowel biopsy
Several previous discrete episodes of RLQ pain
Abdominal CT
Ultrasonography
Recurrent colicky RUQ pain
Ultrasonography
Episodes of severe epigastric pain
Sometimes malabsorption (eg, diarrhea, fatty stool)
Usually a history of acute pancreatitis
Serum lipase levels (frequently not elevated)
CT or MRI often with MRCP
Stool tests (fecal elastase or fecal fat)
Discomfort uncommon but possibly colicky discomfort if left colon is partially obstructed
Often occult or visible blood in stool
Colonoscopy
Episodic severe pain with fever, anorexia, weight loss, diarrhea
Extraintestinal symptoms (joints, eyes, mouth, skin)
CT enterography or upper GI series with SBFT
Colonoscopy and esophagogastroduodenoscopy with biopsies
Dyspepsia or mild pain
Often occult blood in stool
Upper endoscopy
Granulomatous enterocolitis
Family history
Recurrent infections in other sites (eg, lungs, lymph nodes)
ESR, CRP
Colonoscopy
CT enterography
Hiatus hernia with gastroesophageal reflux
Heartburn
Sometimes cough and/or hoarseness
Symptoms relieved by taking antacids
Sometimes regurgitation of gastric contents into the mouth
Barium swallow
Endoscopy
Chronic nonspecific pain
Sometimes palpable RLQ mass
Fever, diarrhea, weight loss
Tuberculin skin test or interferon-gamma release assays (eg, QuantiFERON-TB Gold test, T-SPOT.TB test)
Endoscopy for biopsy
CT with oral contrast
Chest radiograph
Bloating and cramps after ingesting milk products
Hydrogen breath test
Trial of elimination of lactose-containing foods
Severe upper abdominal pain that
May cause obstructive jaundice
CT
MRI/MRCP or ERCP
Endoscopic ultrasonography
Parasitic infestation (particularly giardiasis)
History of travel or exposure
Cramps, flatulence, diarrhea
Stool examination for ova or parasites
Stool enzyme immunoassay (for Giardia)
Upper abdominal pain relieved by food and antacids
May awaken patient at night
Endoscopy and biopsy for Helicobacter pylori
H. pylori breath test or stool antigen assays
Evaluation of nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug, alcohol, and tobacco use
Stool examination for occult blood
Postoperative adhesive bands
Previous abdominal surgery
Colicky discomfort accompanied by nausea and sometimes vomiting
Upper GI series, SBFT, or CT enterography
Abdominal CT
Crampy pain with bloody diarrhea
Sigmoidoscopy
Rectal biopsy
Colonoscopy
Sometimes fecal calprotectin
Systemic disorders
Abdominal epilepsy
Very rare
Episodic pain
No other GI symptoms
EEG
Recurrent severe abdominal pain, vomiting
Benign abdominal examination
Sometimes neurologic symptoms (eg, muscle weakness, seizures, mental disturbance)
In some types, skin lesions
Urine porphobilinogen and delta-aminolevulinic acid screening
RBC deaminase assay
Cannabis use (cannabinoid hyperemesis syndrome)
Persistent nausea, vomiting, and dyspepsia, often relieved with a hot shower or marijuana cessation
Usually requires chronic use of cannabis
Clinical evaluation
Urine drug screen
Family history
Quotidian fever and peritonitis often accompanying the bouts of pain
Starting in childhood or adolescence
Genetic testing
Symptoms developing only after consuming certain foods (eg, seafood)
Elimination diet
Immunoglobulin A–associated vasculitis (formerly Henoch-Schönlein purpura)
Palpable purpuric rash
Joint pains
Occult blood in stool
Biopsy of skin lesions
Family history
Pain often with peripheral angioedema and fever
Serum complement level (C4) during attacks
Cognitive/behavioral abnormalities
Blood lead level
Rare variant with epigastric pain and vomiting
Mainly in children
Usually family history of migraine
Clinical evaluation
Family history
Severe episodes of abdominal pain lasting over a day
Recurrent pain in nonabdominal sites
Sickle preparation
Hemoglobin electrophoresis
* Findings are not always present and may be present in other disorders.
CRP = C-reactive protein; EEG = electroencephalography; ERCP = endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography; ESR = erythrocyte sedimentation rate; GI = gastrointestinal; IVU = intravenous urography; MRCP = magnetic resonance cholangiopancreatography; PID = pelvic inflammatory disease; RBC = red blood cell; RLQ = right lower quadrant; RUQ = right upper quadrant; SBFT = small-bowel follow-through; TB = tuberculosis; UTI = urinary tract infection.
Modified from Barbero GJ: Recurrent abdominal pain in childhood. Pediatr Rev 4(1):29–34, 1982, doi: 10.1542/pir.4-1-29, and from Greenberger NJ: Sorting through nonsurgical causes of acute abdominal pain. J Crit Illn 7:1602–1609, 1992.