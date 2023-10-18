skip to main content
MSDMSD Довідникверсія для фахівців
Search icon

Фізіологічні причини хронічного болю в животі

Cause

Suggestive Findings*

Diagnostic Approach

Genitourinary disorders

Congenital abnormalities

Recurrent UTIs

IVU

Ultrasonography

Endometriosis

Discomfort before or during menses

Laparoscopy

Ovarian cyst, ovarian cancer

Vague lower abdominal discomfort, bloating

Sometimes a palpable pelvic mass

Pelvic ultrasonography

Gynecologic consultation

Renal calculi

Fever, flank pain, dark or bloody urine

Urine culture

IVU

CT

Sequelae of acute PID

Pelvic discomfort

History of acute PID

Pelvic examination

Sometimes laparoscopy

Gastrointestinal disorders

Celiac disease

In children, failure to thrive

Abdominal bloating, diarrhea, and often steatorrhea

Symptoms that worsen when gluten-containing products are ingested

Serologic markers, HLA-DQ2/HLA-DQ8 haplotype testing

Small-bowel biopsy

Chronic appendicitis

Several previous discrete episodes of RLQ pain

Abdominal CT

Ultrasonography

Chronic cholecystitis

Recurrent colicky RUQ pain

Ultrasonography

Chronic pancreatitis, pancreatic pseudocyst

Episodes of severe epigastric pain

Sometimes malabsorption (eg, diarrhea, fatty stool)

Usually a history of acute pancreatitis

Serum lipase levels (frequently not elevated)

CT or MRI often with MRCP

Stool tests (fecal elastase or fecal fat)

Colon cancer

Discomfort uncommon but possibly colicky discomfort if left colon is partially obstructed

Often occult or visible blood in stool

Colonoscopy

Crohn disease

Episodic severe pain with fever, anorexia, weight loss, diarrhea

Extraintestinal symptoms (joints, eyes, mouth, skin)

CT enterography or upper GI series with SBFT

Colonoscopy and esophagogastroduodenoscopy with biopsies

Gastric cancer

Dyspepsia or mild pain

Often occult blood in stool

Upper endoscopy

Granulomatous enterocolitis

Family history

Recurrent infections in other sites (eg, lungs, lymph nodes)

ESR, CRP

Colonoscopy

CT enterography

Hiatus hernia with gastroesophageal reflux

Heartburn

Sometimes cough and/or hoarseness

Symptoms relieved by taking antacids

Sometimes regurgitation of gastric contents into the mouth

Barium swallow

Endoscopy

Intestinal tuberculosis

Chronic nonspecific pain

Sometimes palpable RLQ mass

Fever, diarrhea, weight loss

Tuberculin skin test or interferon-gamma release assays (eg, QuantiFERON-TB Gold test, T-SPOT.TB test)

Endoscopy for biopsy

CT with oral contrast

Chest radiograph

Lactose intolerance

Bloating and cramps after ingesting milk products

Hydrogen breath test

Trial of elimination of lactose-containing foods

Pancreatic cancer

Severe upper abdominal pain that

  • Often radiates to the back

  • Occurs late in disease, when weight loss is often present

May cause obstructive jaundice

CT

MRI/MRCP or ERCP

Endoscopic ultrasonography

Parasitic infestation (particularly giardiasis)

History of travel or exposure

Cramps, flatulence, diarrhea

Stool examination for ova or parasites

Stool enzyme immunoassay (for Giardia)

Peptic ulcer disease

Upper abdominal pain relieved by food and antacids

May awaken patient at night

Endoscopy and biopsy for Helicobacter pylori

H. pylori breath test or stool antigen assays

Evaluation of nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug, alcohol, and tobacco use

Stool examination for occult blood

Postoperative adhesive bands

Previous abdominal surgery

Colicky discomfort accompanied by nausea and sometimes vomiting

Upper GI series, SBFT, or CT enterography

Abdominal CT

Ulcerative colitis

Crampy pain with bloody diarrhea

Sigmoidoscopy

Rectal biopsy

Colonoscopy

Sometimes fecal calprotectin

Systemic disorders

Abdominal epilepsy

Very rare

Episodic pain

No other GI symptoms

EEG

Acute porphyria

Recurrent severe abdominal pain, vomiting

Benign abdominal examination

Sometimes neurologic symptoms (eg, muscle weakness, seizures, mental disturbance)

In some types, skin lesions

Urine porphobilinogen and delta-aminolevulinic acid screening

RBC deaminase assay

Cannabis use (cannabinoid hyperemesis syndrome)

Persistent nausea, vomiting, and dyspepsia, often relieved with a hot shower or marijuana cessation

Usually requires chronic use of cannabis

Clinical evaluation

Urine drug screen

Familial Mediterranean fever

Family history

Quotidian fever and peritonitis often accompanying the bouts of pain

Starting in childhood or adolescence

Genetic testing

Food allergy

Symptoms developing only after consuming certain foods (eg, seafood)

Elimination diet

Immunoglobulin A–associated vasculitis (formerly Henoch-Schönlein purpura)

Palpable purpuric rash

Joint pains

Occult blood in stool

Biopsy of skin lesions

Intestinal angioedema

Family history

Pain often with peripheral angioedema and fever

Serum complement level (C4) during attacks

Testing for C1 inhibitor deficiency

Lead poisoning

Cognitive/behavioral abnormalities

Blood lead level

Migraine equivalent

Rare variant with epigastric pain and vomiting

Mainly in children

Usually family history of migraine

Clinical evaluation

Sickle cell disease

Family history

Severe episodes of abdominal pain lasting over a day

Recurrent pain in nonabdominal sites

Sickle preparation

Hemoglobin electrophoresis

* Findings are not always present and may be present in other disorders.

CRP = C-reactive protein; EEG = electroencephalography; ERCP = endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography; ESR = erythrocyte sedimentation rate; GI = gastrointestinal; IVU = intravenous urography; MRCP = magnetic resonance cholangiopancreatography; PID = pelvic inflammatory disease; RBC = red blood cell; RLQ = right lower quadrant; RUQ = right upper quadrant; SBFT = small-bowel follow-through; TB = tuberculosis; UTI = urinary tract infection.

Modified from Barbero GJ: Recurrent abdominal pain in childhood. Pediatr Rev 4(1):29–34, 1982, doi: 10.1542/pir.4-1-29, and from Greenberger NJ: Sorting through nonsurgical causes of acute abdominal pain. J Crit Illn 7:1602–1609, 1992.

Серед цих тем