Грижа діафрагми

There are 2 main types of hiatus hernia:

Sliding hiatus hernia (most common): Gastroesophageal junction and a portion of the stomach are above the diaphragm.

Paraesophageal hiatus hernia: Gastroesophageal junction is in the normal location, but a portion of the stomach is adjacent to the esophagus in the diaphragmatic hiatus.

Hernias may also occur through other parts of the diaphragm (see also Diaphragmatic Hernia).

Розуміння діафрагмальної кили

A sliding hiatus hernia is a common incidental finding on radiograph; therefore, the relationship of hernia to symptoms is unclear. Although most patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) have some degree of hiatus hernia, < 50% of patients with hiatus hernia have GERD.