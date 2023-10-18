skip to main content
Діагностичні дослідження для виявлення деяких вірусних патогенів

Microorganism

Microscopy

Culture

NAAT

Antigen Detection

Antibody Detection

Adenovirus

✓*

BK virus

COVID-19 (SARS-CoV2)

Cytomegalovirus (CMV)

Enteroviruses

Epstein-Barr Virus (EBV)

Hepatitis A, B, C, D and E

Herpes simplex virus

Human herpesvirus 6

Human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)

Human papillomavirus (HPV)

Influenza

JC virus

LaCrosse virus

Lymphocytic choriomeningitis virus (LCMV) 

Measles

Mpox (monkeypox)

Mumps

Norovirus

Parainfluenza

Parvovirus B19

Powassan virus

Rabies

Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV)

Rubella

St. Louis encephalitis virus

Tickborne encephalitis virus

Varicella zoster

West Nile virus

Zika virus

* Test not widely available in clinical practice.

NAAT = nucleic acid amplification test.

Adapted from Bennett JE, Dolin R, Blaser MJ: Mandell, Douglas, and Bennett's Principles and Practice of Infectious Diseases, 9th Edition. Philadelphia, Elsevier, 2020.

