Причини гіпербілірубінемії новонароджених

Mechanism

Causes

Increased enterohepatic circulation

Breast milk (breast milk jaundice)

Breastfeeding failure (breastfeeding jaundice)

Drug-induced paralytic ileus (magnesium sulfate or morphine)

Fasting or other cause for hypoperistalsis

Hirschsprung disease

Intestinal atresia or stenosis, including annular pancreas

Meconium ileus or meconium plug syndrome

Pyloric stenosis*

Swallowed blood

Overproduction

Breakdown of extravascular blood (eg, hematomas; petechiae; pulmonary, cerebral, or occult hemorrhage)

Polycythemia due to maternofetal or fetofetal transfusion or delayed umbilical cord clamping

Overproduction due to hemolytic anemia

Certain drugs and agents in neonates with G6PD deficiency (eg, acetaminophen, alcohol, antimalarials, aspirin, bupivacaine, corticosteroids, diazepam, nitrofurantoin, oxytocin, penicillin, phenothiazine, sulfonamides)

Maternofetal blood group incompatibility (eg, Rh, ABO)

Red blood cell enzyme deficiencies (eg, of G6PD or pyruvate kinase)

Spherocytosis

Alpha-thalassemia

Undersecretion due to biliary obstruction

Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency*

Biliary atresia*

Choledochal cyst*

Cystic fibrosis* (inspissated bile)

Dubin-Johnson syndrome and Rotor syndrome*

Parenteral nutrition

Tumor or band* (extrinsic obstruction)

Undersecretion due to metabolic-endocrine conditions

Crigler-Najjar syndrome (familial nonhemolytic jaundice types 1 and 2)

Drugs and hormones

Gilbert syndrome

Hypermethioninemia

Hypopituitarism and anencephaly

Hypothyroidism

Lucey-Driscoll syndrome

Maternal diabetes

Prematurity

Tyrosinosis

Mixed overproduction and undersecretion

Asphyxia

Intrauterine infections

Maternal diabetes

Respiratory distress syndrome

Sepsis

Severe erythroblastosis fetalis

Syphilis

TORCH infections

* Jaundice may also occur outside the neonatal period.

G6PD = glucose-6-phosphate dehydrogenase; TORCH =toxoplasmosis, other pathogens, rubella, cytomegalovirus, and herpes simplex.

Adapted from Poland RL, Ostrea EM Jr: Neonatal hyperbilirubinemia. In Care of the High-Risk Neonate, ed. 3, edited by MH Klaus and AA Fanaroff. Philadelphia, WB Saunders Company, 1986.

