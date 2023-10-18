Причини гіпербілірубінемії новонароджених
Mechanism
Causes
Increased enterohepatic circulation
Breast milk (breast milk jaundice)
Breastfeeding failure (breastfeeding jaundice)
Drug-induced paralytic ileus (magnesium sulfate or morphine)
Fasting or other cause for hypoperistalsis
Intestinal atresia or stenosis, including annular pancreas
Meconium ileus or meconium plug syndrome
Swallowed blood
Overproduction
Breakdown of extravascular blood (eg, hematomas; petechiae; pulmonary, cerebral, or occult hemorrhage)
Polycythemia due to maternofetal or fetofetal transfusion or delayed umbilical cord clamping
Overproduction due to hemolytic anemia
Certain drugs and agents in neonates with G6PD deficiency (eg, acetaminophen, alcohol, antimalarials, aspirin, bupivacaine, corticosteroids, diazepam, nitrofurantoin, oxytocin, penicillin, phenothiazine, sulfonamides)
Maternofetal blood group incompatibility (eg, Rh, ABO)
Red blood cell enzyme deficiencies (eg, of G6PD or pyruvate kinase)
Undersecretion due to biliary obstruction
Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency*
Choledochal cyst*
Cystic fibrosis* (inspissated bile)
Dubin-Johnson syndrome and Rotor syndrome*
Parenteral nutrition
Tumor or band* (extrinsic obstruction)
Undersecretion due to metabolic-endocrine conditions
Crigler-Najjar syndrome (familial nonhemolytic jaundice types 1 and 2)
Drugs and hormones
Hypermethioninemia
Hypopituitarism and anencephaly
Lucey-Driscoll syndrome
Tyrosinosis
Mixed overproduction and undersecretion
Asphyxia
Intrauterine infections
Severe erythroblastosis fetalis
TORCH infections
* Jaundice may also occur outside the neonatal period.
G6PD = glucose-6-phosphate dehydrogenase; TORCH =toxoplasmosis, other pathogens, rubella, cytomegalovirus, and herpes simplex.
