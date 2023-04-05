Заходи безпеки під час дайвінгу та попередження травм при дайвінгу

Incidence of barotrauma can be decreased through active equalization of various air spaces, including the face mask (by blowing out air from the nose into the mask) and the middle ear (by yawning, swallowing, or performing a Valsalva maneuver). Divers should avoid holding their breath and breathe normally during ascent, which should be no faster than 0.15 to 0.3 m/sec (0.5 to 1 ft/sec), a rate that allows for gradual offloading of nitrogen and emptying of air-filled spaces (eg, lungs, sinuses). Divers should ascend with decompression stops as specified in published guidelines (eg, the decompression table in Diagnosis and Treatment of Decompression Sickness and Arterial Gas Embolism, a chapter in the U.S. Navy Diving Manual). Current recommendations also include a 3- to 5-minute safety stop at 3 to 4 m (10 to 15 ft) for further equilibration. Also, divers should not fly for 12 hours after a single no-stop dive or 18 to 24 hours after multiple dives or dives requiring decompression stops.

Divers should be aware of and avoid certain diving conditions, including the following:

Poor visibility

Currents requiring excessive effort

Cold temperatures

Diving alone

After use of illicit drugs, sedatives, or alcohol

Cold temperatures are a particular hazard because hypothermia can develop rapidly and affect judgment and dexterity or induce fatal cardiac arrhythmias in susceptible people. Diving alone is not recommended.

Illicit or sedative drugs and alcohol in any amount may have unpredictable or unanticipated effects at depth and should be strictly avoided. Otherwise, prescription medications rarely interfere with recreational diving, but if the disorder being treated is a contraindication to diving, the dive should not be pursued.