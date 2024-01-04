Травматична перфорація барабанної перетинки

Otoscopy

Audiometry

Perforation is usually evident during otoscopy. Any blood obscuring the ear canal is carefully suctioned at low pressures. Irrigation and pneumatic otoscopy are avoided. Extremely small perforations may require otomicroscopy or middle ear impedance studies for definitive diagnosis (eg, if perforations do not close). If possible, audiometric studies are done before and after treatment to avoid confusion between trauma-induced and treatment-induced hearing loss.

Patients with marked hearing loss or severe vertigo are evaluated by an otolaryngologist as soon as possible. Exploration may be needed to assess and repair damage. Patients with a large tympanic membrane defect should also be evaluated because the displaced flaps may need to be repositioned.