Специфічні фобії

Specific phobias consist of persistent, unreasonable, intense fears (phobias) of specific situations, circumstances, or objects. The fears provoke anxiety and avoidance. The causes of phobias are unknown. Phobias are diagnosed based on clinical history. Treatment is mainly with exposure therapy or hypnosis.

(See also Overview of Anxiety Disorders.)

A specific phobia is fear of and anxiety about a particular situation or object to a degree that is out of proportion to the actual danger or risk. The situation or object is usually avoided when possible, but if exposure occurs, anxiety quickly develops. The anxiety may intensify to the level of a panic attack. People with specific phobias typically recognize that their fear is unreasonable and excessive.

Specific phobias are the most common anxiety disorders. Some of the most common are fear of animals (zoophobia), heights (acrophobia), and thunderstorms (astraphobia or brontophobia). Specific phobias affect approximately 8% of women and 3% of men during any 12-month period (1). Some cause little inconvenience—as when city dwellers fear snakes (ophidiophobia), unless they are asked to hike in an area where snakes are found. However, other phobias interfere severely with functioning—as when people who work on an upper floor of a skyscraper fear closed, confined places (claustrophobia), such as elevators. People with a phobia of blood, needles, or injury are unusual in that their anxiety can cause them to faint because of an excessive vasovagal reflex, which causes bradycardia and orthostatic hypotension. Phobias can also compromise medical care, such as when fear of needles leads to avoidance of blood tests and/or vaccination.

Довідковий матеріал загального характеру 1. Wardenaar KJ, Lim CCW, Al-Hamzawi AO, et al: The cross-national epidemiology of specific phobia in the World Mental Health Surveys. Psychol Med 47(10):1744-1760, 2017. doi: 10.1017/S0033291717000174

Symptoms and Signs of Specific Phobias Patients with specific phobia develop marked fear or anxiety in response to a specific object or situation, which can then be accompanied by avoidance.

Diagnosis of Specific Phobias Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, 5th edition, Text Revision (DSM-5-TR) criteria To meet diagnostic criteria in the DSM-5-TR for a specific phobia, patients must have (1) Marked, persistent (≥ 6 months) fear of or anxiety about a specific situation or object In addition, patients have all of the following: The situation or object nearly always triggers immediate fear or anxiety.

Patients actively avoid the situation or object.

The fear or anxiety is out of proportion to the actual danger (taking into account sociocultural norms).

The fear, anxiety, and/or avoidance cause significant distress or significantly impair social or occupational functioning. The diagnosis of a specific phobia should not be made if the clinical situation is better described by another diagnosis. Of note, a specific phobia is commonly comorbid with a variety of other psychiatric conditions, including other anxiety disorders, depressive and bipolar disorders, substance-related disorders, somatic symptom and related disorders, and personality disorders (particularly dependent personality disorder). Overview of Phobias Відео Довідковий матеріал щодо діагностики 1. Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, 5th edition, Text Revision (DSM-5-TR). American Psychiatric Association Publishing, Washington, DC, pp 224-229.