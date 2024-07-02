Most patients have only a visible bulge, which may cause vague discomfort or be asymptomatic. They can often reduce the size of the bulge by pushing it back through the defect in the abdominal wall.

An incarcerated hernia cannot be reduced and can be the cause of a bowel obstruction.

Пахова грижа Сховати деталі This photo shows an inguinal hernia (apparent as a bulge) in the right groin. DR P. MARAZZI/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY

A strangulated hernia causes steady, gradually increasing pain, typically with nausea and vomiting. The hernia itself is tender, and the overlying skin may be erythematous; peritonitis may develop depending on location, with diffuse tenderness, guarding, and rebound.