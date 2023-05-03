Гранульоми печінки

Hepatic granulomas have many causes (see table Causes of Hepatic Granulomas); medications and systemic disorders (often infections) are more common causes than primary liver disorders. Infections must be identified because they require specific treatments. Tuberculosis and schistosomiasis are the most common infectious causes worldwide; fungal and viral causes are less common. Sarcoidosis is the most common noninfectious cause; the liver is involved in about two thirds of patients with sarcoidosis, and occasionally, clinical manifestations of sarcoidosis are predominantly hepatic.

Granulomas are much less common in primary liver disorders; primary biliary cholangitis (PBC, previously primary biliary cirrhosis) is the only important cause. Small granulomas occasionally occur in other liver disorders but are not clinically significant.

Idiopathic granulomatous hepatitis is a rare syndrome of hepatic granulomas with recurrent fever, myalgias, fatigue, and other systemic symptoms, which often occur intermittently for years. Some experts believe it is a variant of sarcoidosis.