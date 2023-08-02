skip to main content
MSDMSD Довідникверсія для фахівців
Біопсія печінки

ЗаYedidya Saiman, MD, PhD, Lewis Katz School of Medicine, Temple University
Переглянуто/перевірено серп. 2023

    Liver biopsy provides histologic information about liver structure and evidence of liver injury (type and degree, any fibrosis); this information can be essential not only to diagnosis but also to staging, prognosis, and management. Although only a small core of tissue is obtained, it is usually representative, even for focal lesions.

    Percutaneous liver biopsy is usually done at the bedside with ultrasound guidance. Ultrasound guidance is preferred because its use provides the opportunity to visualize the liver and target focal lesions.

    Показання

    Generally, biopsy is indicated for suspected liver abnormalities that are not identified by less invasive methods or that require histopathology for staging (see table Indications for Liver Biopsy). Biopsy is especially valuable for detecting infiltrative liver disorders and is required for clarifying allograft problems (ie, ischemic injury, rejection, biliary tract disorders, viral hepatitis) after liver transplantation. Serial biopsies, commonly done over years, may be necessary to monitor disease progression.

    Таблиця
    Таблиця

    Показання до біопсії печінки*

    Condition

    Use

    Unexplained liver test abnormalities

    Diagnosis

    Alcohol-related liver disease or nonalcohol-related fatty liver disease

    Diagnosis and staging

    Chronic hepatitis (viral or autoimmune)

    Diagnosis and staging

    Heavy metal storage disorders (eg, hemochromatosis, Wilson disease)

    Diagnosis

    Suspected rejection or another complication after liver transplantation

    Diagnosis

    Liver donor status

    Evaluation

    Hepatosplenomegaly of unknown cause

    Diagnosis

    Unexplained intrahepatic cholestasis (usually primary biliary cholangitis [primary biliary cirrhosis], primary sclerosing cholangitis or drug-induced liver injury)

    Diagnosis

    Suspected cancer or unexplained focal lesions

    Diagnosis

    Unexplained systemic illness (eg, fever of unknown origin, inflammatory or granulomatous disorders)

    Diagnosis (culture is done)

    Use of hepatotoxic medications (eg, methotrexate)

    Monitoring

    *Generally, biopsy is indicated for suspected liver abnormalities that are not identified by less invasive methods or that require histopathology for staging.

    Gross examination and histopathology are often definitive. Cytology (fine-needle aspiration), frozen section, and culture may be useful for selected patients. Metal content (eg, copper in suspected Wilson disease, iron in hemochromatosis), can be measured in the biopsy specimen.

    Limitations of liver biopsy include

    • Sampling error

    • Occasional errors or uncertainty in cases of cholestasis

    • Need for a skilled histopathologist

    Протипоказання

    Absolute contraindications to liver biopsy include

    • Patient’s inability to remain still and to maintain brief expiration for the procedure

    • Suspected vascular lesion (eg, hemangioma)

    • Altered coagulation/hemostasis status

    • Severe hypofibrinogenemia (as in the case of disseminated intravascular coagulation [DIC])

    Determination of the procedural-related bleeding risk is complex and should be individualized, as classical markers of hemostasis (platelet count, international normalized ratio [INR]) have been shown to inaccurately predict bleeding tendency in patients with advanced liver disease. For this reason, current guidelines do not specify parameter cutoffs prior to liver biopsy (either percutaneous or transvenous). Viscoelastic assays may also be used to assess hemostatic status in patients with liver disease, though validated cutoffs for bedside procedures, including liver biopsy, have not been established

    Relative contraindications include profound anemia, peritonitis, ascites, high-grade biliary obstruction, and a subphrenic or right pleural infection or effusion. Nonetheless, percutaneous liver biopsy is sufficiently safe to be done on an outpatient basis. Associated mortality is about 0.01% (1, 2). One common complication is pain at the biopsy site. Major complications (eg, intra-abdominal hemorrhage, bile peritonitis, lacerated liver) develop in about 0.5 to 2% of patients (2). Complications usually become evident within 3 to 4 hours—the recommended period for monitoring patients.

    Довідкові матеріали щодо протипоказань

    1. 1. Seeff LB, Everson GT, Morgan TR, et al: Complication rate of percutaneous liver biopsies among persons with advanced chronic liver disease in the HALT-C trial. Clin Gastroenterol Hepatol 8(10):877-883, 2010. doi: 10.1016/j.cgh.2010.03.025

    2. 2. West J, Card TR: Reduced mortality rates following elective percutaneous liver biopsies. Gastroenterology 139(4):1230-1237, 2010. doi: 10.1053/j.gastro.2010.06.015

    Інші шляхи

    Transjugular venous biopsy of the liver is more invasive than the percutaneous route; it is reserved for patients with a severe coagulopathy, ascites, and/or centripetal adiposity. The procedure involves cannulating the right internal jugular vein and passing a catheter through the inferior vena cava into the hepatic vein. A fine needle is then advanced through the hepatic vein into the liver. Biopsy is successful in most patients, but yields smaller tissue samples. Complication rate is low; 0.6% bleed from puncture of the liver capsule (1). This route allows for the simultaneous measurement of intra- and posthepatic venous pressures, which can be useful in the elucidation of portal hypertension.

    Occasionally, liver biopsy is done during surgery (eg, laparoscopy); a larger, more targeted tissue sample can then be obtained.

    Довідкові матеріали щодо інших шляхів

    1. 1. Dohan A, Guerrache Y, Dautry R, et al: Major complications due to transjugular liver biopsy: Incidence, management and outcome. Diagn Interv Imaging96(6):571-577, 2015. doi: 10.1016/j.diii.2015.02.006

    Копірайт© 2025Компанія Merck & Co., Inc., Равей, Нью-Джерсі, США, та її філії. Всі права збережено.