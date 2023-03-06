Синдром малого кишковника

Total parenteral nutrition (TPN)

Eventual oral feeding if > 100 cm of small bowel remain

Antidiarrheals, cholestyramine, proton pump inhibitors, vitamin supplements

In the immediate postoperative period, diarrhea is typically severe, with significant electrolyte losses. Patients typically require TPN and intensive monitoring of fluid and electrolytes (including calcium and magnesium). An oral iso-osmotic solution of sodium and glucose (similar to the World Health Organization's oral rehydration formula—see Oral Rehydration) is slowly introduced in the postoperative phase once the patient stabilizes and stool output is < 2 L/day.

Patients with extensive resection (< 100 cm of remaining small bowel) and those with excessive fluid and electrolyte losses require TPN for life.

Patients with > 100 cm of remaining jejunum can achieve adequate nutrition through oral feeding. Fat and protein in the diet are usually well tolerated, unlike carbohydrates, which contribute a significant osmotic load. Small feedings reduce the osmotic load. Ideally, 40% of calories should consist of fat.

Patients who have diarrhea after meals should take antidiarrheals (eg, loperamide) 1 hour before eating. Cholestyramine 2 to 4 g taken with meals reduces diarrhea associated with bile acid malabsorption due to ileal resection. Monthly IM injections of vitamin B12 should be given to patients with a documented deficiency. Most patients should take supplemental vitamins, calcium, and magnesium.

Gastric acid hypersecretion can develop, which can deactivate pancreatic enzymes; thus, most patients are given proton pump inhibitors.

Small-bowel transplantation is advocated for patients who are not candidates for long-term TPN and in whom adaptation does not occur.

Patients ≥ 1 year of age who require parenteral support may benefit from teduglutide (a glucagon-like peptide-2 [GLP-2] analog).