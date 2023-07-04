Загальні відомості про жіночу статеву функцію та дисфункцію

Female sexual dysfunction can be characterized by at least one of the following:

Pain during sexual activities

Loss of sexual desire

Impaired arousal

Inability to achieve orgasm

Female sexual dysfunction is diagnosed when any of these symptoms result in personal or interpersonal distress.

The Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, Fifth Edition, Text Revision (DSM-5-TR) (1) includes the following types of female sexual dysfunction, classified based on symptoms:

Persistent genital arousal disorder is a separate, rare disorder not included in the DSM-5-TR. It involves persistent excessive genital arousal that occurs when sexual desire is absent, there is no known cause, and arousal does not resolve with orgasm.

Genito-pelvic pain/penetration disorder can be lifelong or acquired. It is characterized by the presence of ≥ 1 of the following symptoms for ≥ 6 months:

Deep pelvic pain and tension during penetration or superficial burning vulvovaginal pain caused by slight touch

Fear or anxiety before, during, or after penetration, which often leads to decreased sexual desire or avoidance of sexual activity

Reflexive tightening of the vaginal muscles when vaginal entry is attempted, making penetration difficult or impossible

Female sexual interest/arousal disorder is absence of or a decrease in ≥ 3 of the following for ≥ 6 months:

Interest in sexual activity

Initiation of sexual activity and responsiveness to a partner's initiation

Excitement or pleasure during almost all sexual activity

Sexual or erotic fantasies or thoughts

Genital or nongenital sensations during sexual activity

Interest or arousal in response to internal or external sexual or erotic stimuli (eg, written, verbal, visual)

Female orgasmic disorder involves orgasm that is absent, markedly diminished in intensity, or markedly delayed in response to stimulation despite high levels of subjective arousal. Symptoms must occur during almost all sexual activities and must have been present for ≥ 6 months. Acquired orgasmic disorders are frequently related to a new disorder, including psychological and behavioral disorders, or to anatomic changes (eg, due to cancer or surgery).

In substance/medication-induced sexual dysfunction, sexual dysfunction is related to initiation, change in dose, or discontinuation of a substance or medication.

Other specified and unspecified sexual dysfunction includes sexual dysfunction that does not meet criteria for the other categories.

A sexual dysfunction disorder is typically diagnosed when symptoms have been present for ≥ 6 months and cause significant distress. Some women may not be distressed or bothered by decreased or absent sexual desire, interest, arousal, or orgasm.

Almost all women with sexual dysfunction have features of more than one disorder. For example, genito-pelvic pain/penetration disorder often leads to sexual interest/arousal disorder; impaired arousal may make sex less enjoyable or even painful, decreasing the likelihood of orgasm and subsequent sexual desire. However, pain during intercourse due to impaired lubrication may occur as an isolated symptom in women with a high level of sexual desire, interest, and subjective arousal.

Female sexual disorders may be secondarily categorized as lifelong or acquired; situation-specific or generalized; and mild, moderate, or severe based on the degree of distress it causes the woman.

Although research is limited, these disorders probably occur equally in women in heterosexual and homosexual relationships.