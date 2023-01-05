Первинна недостатність яєчників

Follicle-stimulating hormone (FSH) and estradiol levels

Thyroid function tests, fasting glucose, electrolytes, and creatinine

Sometimes genetic testing

Primary ovarian insufficiency is suspected in women < 40 with unexplained infertility, menstrual abnormalities, or symptoms of estrogen deficiency (1).

A pregnancy test is done, and serum FSH and estradiol levels are measured weekly for 2 to 4 weeks; if FSH levels are high (> 20 mIU/mL, but usually > 30 mIU/mL) and estradiol levels are low (usually < 20 pg/mL), ovarian insufficiency is confirmed. Then, further tests are done based on which cause is suspected.

Because antimüllerian hormone is produced only in small ovarian follicles, blood levels of this hormone have been used to attempt to diagnose decreased ovarian reserve. Normal levels are between 1.5 and 4.0 ng/mL. A very low level suggests decreased ovarian reserve. Reproductive endocrinologists use antimüllerian hormone levels to help predict which women may respond poorly to fertility medications and generally which couples are less likely to be successful with fertility treatment. Antimüllerian hormone can be drawn at any time during the menstrual cycle. Newer, more sensitive antimüllerian hormone tests may help clinicians diagnose early menopause.

Genetic counseling and testing for the FMR1 premutation are indicated if women have a family history of primary ovarian insufficiency or have intellectual disability, tremor, or ataxia. Karyotype is determined if women with confirmed ovarian insufficiency or failure are < 35 or if the FMR1 premutation is suspected.

If karyotype is normal or if an autoimmune cause is suspected, tests for serum adrenal and anti-21 hydroxylase antibodies (adrenal autoantibodies) are done.

Anti-ovarian antibody tests are not recommended because precision in the testing is lacking (2).

If an autoimmune cause is suspected, tests to check for autoimmune hypothyroidism are also done; they include measuring thyroid-stimulating hormone (TSH), thyroxine (T4), and antithyroid–peroxidase and antithyroglobulin antibodies.

If adrenal insufficiency is suspected, measurement of a morning cortisol level or an adrenocorticotropic hormone (ACTH) stimulation test can confirm the diagnosis.

Other tests for an autoimmune dysfunction should be done; they include a complete blood count with differential, erythrocyte sedimentation rate, and measurement of antinuclear antibody and rheumatoid factor.

Bone density is measured if women have symptoms or signs of estrogen deficiency.

Ovarian biopsy is not indicated.

Класифікація Primary ovarian insufficiency can be classified based on clinical findings and serum FSH levels: Occult primary ovarian insufficiency (diminished ovarian reserve): Unexplained infertility and a normal basal serum FSH level

Biochemical primary ovarian insufficiency: Unexplained infertility and an elevated basal serum FSH level

Overt primary ovarian insufficiency: Irregular menstrual cycles and an elevated basal serum FSH level

Premature ovarian failure: Irregular or occasional periods for years, the possibility of pregnancy, and an elevated basal serum FSH level

Premature menopause: Amenorrhea, permanent infertility, and complete depletion of primordial follicles