(Стійкий розлад генітального збудження)

Persistent genital arousal disorder is excessive unwanted unprovoked genital arousal.

Persistent genital arousal disorder is a rare disorder that may occur in men or women; it is not included in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, Fifth Edition, Text Revision (DSM-5-TR) or the International Classification of Diseases, 10th edition (ICD-10).

The cause of persistent genital arousal disorder is unknown. It can be triggered by sexual or nonsexual activity or by no apparent stimulus. Anxiety and hypervigilance for recurrence of pain episodes may perpetuate the disorder. Symptoms are currently thought to result from pelvic muscle hypertonicity.

Unwanted, intrusive, spontaneous genital arousal (eg, tingling, throbbing) occurs, without any sexual desire or subjective arousal. The sensations persist for hours or days and typically cause great distress and embarrassment.

Diagnosis of persistent genital arousal disorder is based on characteristic symptoms that cause marked distress.