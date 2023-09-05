Lichen sclerosus is an inflammatory dermatosis of unknown cause, possibly autoimmune, that usually affects the anogenital area. Diagnosis is usually clinical and supported by skin biopsy. Treatment is with potent topical corticosteroids.

The earliest signs are skin fragility, bruising, and sometimes blistering. Lesions typically cause mild to severe itching. When lichen sclerosus manifests in children, the appearance may be confused with sexual abuse. With time, the involved tissue becomes atrophic, thinned, hypopigmented (there may be flecks of postinflammatory hyperpigmentation), fissured, and scaly. Hyperkeratotic and fibrotic forms exist.

Severe and longstanding cases cause scarring and distortion or absorption of normal anogenital architecture. In women, this distortion can even lead to total destruction of the labia minora and clitoris. In men, phimosis or fusion of the foreskin to the coronal sulcus can occur.

Прояви склерозного лишаю Lichen Sclerosus This image shows atrophy, hypopigmentation, and hyperpigmentation of the labia (top) and atrophy and hypopigmentation of the glans of the penis (bottom) resulting from lichen sclerosus. ... прочитати більше Images courtesy of Joe Miller (top) and Brian Hill (bottom) via the Public Health Image Library of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Склерозний лишай (в області вульви та періанальній області) This photo shows atrophy and hypopigmentation in the vulvar and perianal areas. Image provided by E. Laurie Tolman, MD. Склерозний лишай (у періанальній області) This photo shows scarring, atrophy, and distorted anatomy in the perianal area. Image provided by E. Laurie Tolman, MD. Склерозний лишай (в області губ) This photo shows porcelain white patches and areas of purpura in the labia minora, as well as early labial fusion. Image provided by E. Laurie Tolman, MD. Склерозний лишай (атрофічний) This image shows hypopigmented, porcelain white patches of lichen sclerosus. Image courtesy of Karen McKoy, MD.

Diagnosis of Lichen Sclerosus Clinical evaluation

Sometimes biopsy Diagnosis of lichen sclerosus can usually be based on appearance, especially in advanced cases; however, biopsy should be done on any anogenital dermatosis that does not resolve with mild conventional therapy (eg, topical hydrocortisone, antifungal medication). It is especially important to biopsy any area that becomes thickened or ulcerated, because lichen sclerosus is associated with an increased frequency of squamous cell carcinoma (1). Довідковий матеріал щодо діагностики 1. Leis M, Singh A, Li C, et al: Risk of vulvar squamous cell carcinoma in lichen sclerosus and lichen planus: A systematic review. J Obstet Gynaecol Can 44(2):182–192, 2022. doi: 10.1016/j.jogc.2021.09.023

Treatment of Lichen Sclerosus Topical corticosteroids Treatment of lichen sclerosus consists of potent topical corticosteroids (medications that otherwise should be used with extreme caution in this area). The disease is generally intractable, so long-term treatment and follow-up are necessary. Monitoring for squamous cell carcinoma and sexual dysfunction and providing psychologic support are indicated.