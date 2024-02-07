Загальні відомості про функцію надниркових залоз

Most adrenal deficiency syndromes affect output of all adrenocortical hormones. Hypofunction may be primary (malfunction of the adrenal gland itself, as in Addison disease) or secondary (due to lack of adrenal stimulation by the pituitary or hypothalamus). Some experts refer to hypothalamic malfunction as tertiary.

Adrenal hyperfunction causes distinct clinical syndromes depending on the hormone involved:

Hypersecretion of glucocorticoids results in Cushing syndrome.

Hypersecretion of aldosterone results in hyperaldosteronism.

Hypersecretion of androgens results in adrenal virilism.

Hypersecretion of epinephrine and norepinephrine results in symptoms of pheochromocytoma.

These syndromes frequently have overlapping features.

Hyperfunction may be compensatory, as in congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or due to acquired hyperplasia, adenomas, or adenocarcinomas.