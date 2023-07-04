Жіночий оргазмічний розлад

Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, Fifth Edition, Text Revision (DSM-5-TR) criteria (1)

Clinicians interview the woman and, sometimes, her partner; the woman is asked to describe the problem in her own words and should include specific elements (see table Components of the Sexual History for Assessment of Female Sexual Dysfunction).

Diagnosis of orgasmic disorder is clinical, based on criteria in the DSM-5-TR:

Delayed, infrequent, or absent orgasm or markedly decreased intensity of orgasm after a normal sexual arousal phase on all or almost all occasions of sexual activity

Distress or interpersonal problems due to orgasmic dysfunction

No other disorder or substance that exclusively accounts for the orgasmic dysfunction

Symptoms must have been present for ≥ 6 months.

Because the type of stimulation that triggers orgasm varies widely, clinicians must use clinical judgment to determine whether the woman's response is deficient, based on her age, sexual experience, and adequacy of the sexual stimulation she receives.