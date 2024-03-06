Профілактичні візити жінки

Periodic well-woman visits may be provided by a gynecologist, other women's health clinician, or primary care clinician.

Recommendations vary regarding the frequency of primary care or gynecologic preventive care visits. The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) recommends well-woman visits every year for all women who are sexually active or > 18 years. The ACOG recommends that these visits include screening, evaluation, counseling, and immunizations based on age and risk factors.

Well-woman visits should include taking a comprehensive medical history, including current symptoms or concerns as well as medical, surgical, gynecologic, obstetric, family, and social history, as well as medications and allergies. Although these visits are typically called "well-woman" visits, taking a gynecologic history may also be relevant for patients who are gender diverse (1).

During a well-woman visit, patients may be screened for or counseled about

Depending on history of vaccination for human papillomavirus (HPV) and age of the patient, HPV vaccination should be offered. People who are not infected with human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) but are at high risk (eg, having a partner who is living with HIV, high-risk sexual behaviors, or illicit injection drug use) should be counseled about and offered preexposure prophylaxis with antiretrovirals (PrEP), if appropriate (2).

General health screening and counseling, such as for diabetes, hypertension, or dyslipidemia and other topics, and to encourage a healthy diet and physical activity, are addressed as part of a well-woman visit by primary care clinicians and some gynecologists.

Обстеження органів малого тазу The decision to perform a pelvic examination should be a shared decision between the patient and clinician (3). Pelvic examinations may be performed if indicated based on symptoms, as part of routine preventive care screening, or if a woman expresses a preference for the examination after reviewing the risks and benefits. There are inadequate data to support recommendations for or against performing a routine screening pelvic examination among asymptomatic nonpregnant patients who are not at increased risk of any specific gynecologic disease (eg, ovarian cancer, uterine cancer) (4). Also, pelvic examination is not indicated for initiation or renewal of contraception, except for an intrauterine device. Women with risk factors for gynecologic cancer (eg, history of cervical dysplasia, in-utero exposure to diethylstilbestrol [DES], or prior gynecologic malignancy) may require more frequent screening and should be managed according to current guidelines.

Обстеження молочної залози Like the pelvic examination, the decision to perform a breast examination should be a shared decision between the patient and clinician and performed when indicated by medical history or symptoms or if the patient expresses a preference for the examination (5).