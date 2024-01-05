Обстеження при захворюваннях молочної залози

Each breast is inspected for irregularities in shape (bulging, irregular contour), nipple abnormalities (inversion, retraction, discharge, crusting), and skin changes (dimpling, retraction, edema, erythema, scaling, ulceration—see figure Breast Examination: A and B for usual positions). A size difference between breasts is common and is not considered an abnormality, unless the patient reports that this is a recent change (because this may be due to breast edema).

Examining the patient in more than one position may help detect abnormalities. An underlying cancer is sometimes detected by having the patient press both hands against the hips or the palms together in front of the forehead (see figure Breast Examination: C and D). In these positions, the pectoral muscles are contracted, and a subtle dimpling of the skin may appear if a growing tumor has entrapped one of the Cooper ligaments (vertical cutaneous ligaments that attach to the chest wall and support the shape of the breast).

Анатомія молочної залози Анатомія молочної залози (вид спереду та збоку) Gwen Shockey/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY Анатомія молочної залози (вид збоку) Gwen Shockey/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY Breast Lymph Nodes Gwen Shockey/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY

Обстеження молочної залози

Breast Mass (Breast Cancer) Зображення DR M.A. ANSARY/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY

The axillary and supraclavicular lymph nodes are most easily examined with the patient seated or standing (see figure Breast Examination: E). Supporting the patient’s arm during the axillary examination allows the arm to be fully relaxed so that nodes deep within the axilla can be palpated.

The breast is palpated with the patient seated and again with the patient supine, the ipsilateral arm above the head, and a pillow under the ipsilateral shoulder (see figure Breast Examination: F). Having the patient roll to one side, so that the breast on the examined side falls medially, may help differentiate breast and chest wall tenderness because the chest wall can be palpated separately from breast tissue.

Retracted Nipple Зображення SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY

The breast should be palpated with the palmar surfaces of the second, third, and fourth fingers, moving systematically in a small circular pattern from the nipple to the outer edges (see figure Breast Examination: G). Precise location and size (estimated or measured with a caliper or measuring tape) of any abnormality should be noted; some clinicians use a paper or digital drawing of the breast for documentation. A written description of the consistency and mobility of the abnormality and degree to which it can be distinguished from surrounding breast tissue should also be included.

Clinicians apply pressure, moving clockwise, to the areola to check for a discharge and, if a discharge is elicited, to determine its source (eg, whether it is multiductal). If discharge is present, it is examined to determine whether it is bloody or blood-tinged. A bright light and magnifying lens can help determine whether nipple discharge is uniductal or multiductal.