Аргінін Вазопресин Резистентність

24-hour urine volume and osmolality

Serum electrolytes

Water deprivation test

AVP-R is suspected in any patient with polyuria. In infants, polyuria may be noticed by the caregivers; if not, the first manifestation may be dehydration.

Initial testing includes 24-hour urine collection (without fluid restriction) for volume and osmolality, and serum electrolytes.

Patients with AVP-R excrete > 50 mL/kg of urine/day (polyuria). If urine osmolality is < 300 mOsm/kg (300 mmol/L; known as water diuresis), arginine vasopressin deficiency or resistance is likely. With AVP-R, urine osmolality is typically < 200 mOsm/kg (200 mmol/L) despite clinical signs of hypovolemia (normally, urine osmolality is high in patients with hypovolemia). If osmolality is > 300 mOsm/kg (300 mmol/L), solute diuresis is likely. Glucosuria and other causes of solute diuresis must be excluded.

Serum sodium is mildly elevated (142 to 145 mEq/L, or 142 to 145 mmol/L) in patients with adequate free water intake but can be dramatically elevated in patients who do not have adequate access to free water.