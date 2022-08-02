Загальні відомості про трансплантацію органів

In pretransplantation screening, recipients and donors are tested for

Human leukocyte antigens (HLAs; also called the major histocompatibility complex [MHC])

ABO antigens

Recipients are tested for

Presensitization to donor antigens

HLA tissue typing is most important for the following:

Kidney transplantation

The most common types of hematopoietic stem cell transplantation

Transplantation of the following typically occurs urgently, often before HLA tissue typing can be completed, so the role of matching for these organs is less well-established:

HLA tissue typing of peripheral blood or lymph node lymphocytes is used to match the most important known determinants of histocompatibility in the donor and recipient. More than 1250 alleles determine 6 HLA antigens (HLA-A, -B, -C, -DP, -DQ, -DR), so matching is a challenge; eg, in the US, only 2 of 6 antigens on average are matched in kidney donors and recipients. Matching of as many HLA antigens as possible significantly improves functional survival of grafts from living related kidney and hematopoietic stem cell donors; HLA matching of grafts from unrelated donors also improves survival, although much less so because of multiple undetected histocompatibility differences. Better immunosuppressive therapy has expanded eligibility for transplantation; HLA mismatches do not automatically disqualify patients for transplantation because immunosuppressive therapy has become more effective.

ABO compatibility and HLA compatibility are important for graft survival. ABO mismatches can precipitate hyperacute rejection of vascularized grafts (eg, kidney, heart), which have ABO antigens on the endothelial surfaces. Presensitization to HLA and ABO antigens results from prior blood transfusions, transplantations, or pregnancies and can be detected with serologic tests or, more commonly, with a lymphocytotoxic test using the recipient’s serum and donor’s lymphocytes in the presence of complement. A positive cross-match indicates that the recipient’s serum contains antibodies directed against ABO or class I HLA antigens in the donor; it is an absolute contraindication to transplantation, except possibly in infants (up to age 14 months) who have not yet produced isohemagglutinins.

High-dose IV immune globulin and plasma exchange have been used to suppress HLA antibodies and facilitate transplantation when a more compatible graft is not available. Costs are high, but midterm outcomes are encouraging and appear similar to those in unsensitized patients.

Even a negative cross-match does not guarantee safety; when ABO antigens are compatible but not identical (eg, donor O and recipient A, B, or AB), hemolysis is a potential complication due to antibody production by transplanted (passenger) donor lymphocytes.

Although matching for HLA and ABO antigens generally improves graft survival, patients who are not White are disadvantaged because