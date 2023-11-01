Ультразвукове дослідження

Ultrasonography can identify superficial growths and foreign bodies (eg, in the thyroid gland, breasts, testes, limbs, and some lymph nodes). With deeper structures, other tissues and densities (eg, bone, gas) can interfere with images.

Ultrasonography is commonly used to evaluate the following:

Heart (echocardiography): For example, to detect valvular and chamber size abnormalities and to estimate ejection fraction and myocardial strain (see Echocardiography)

Gallbladder and biliary tract: For example, to detect gallstones and biliary tract obstruction (see Imaging Test of the Liver and Gallbladder: Ultrasonography)

Urinary tract: For example, to distinguish cysts (usually benign) from solid masses (often malignant) in the kidneys or to detect obstruction such as calculi or other structural abnormalities in the kidneys, ureters, or bladder (see Genitourinary Imaging Tests: Ultrasonography)

Female reproductive organs: For example, to detect tumors and inflammation in the ovaries, fallopian tubes, or uterus (see Introduction to Gynecologic Tumors)

Pregnancy: For example, to evaluate the growth and development of the fetus and to detect abnormalities of the placenta (eg, placenta previa—see Evaluation of the Obstetric Patient: Ultrasonography).

Musculoskeletal: To evaluate muscles, tendons, and nerves.

Obstetric Ultrasound Зображення IAN HOOTON/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY

Bedside ultrasonography (also called, point-of-care ultrasound) is increasingly used in acute care settings to assist both diagnosis (eg, volume status, cause for hypotension, foreign bodies) and treatment (eg, intravenous catheterization, arthrocentesis).

Ultrasonography can also be used to guide biopsy sampling and place intravenous catheters.

Ultrasonography is sometimes done internally, using a small transducer on the tip of an endoscope or vascular catheter.