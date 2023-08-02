Дефіцит протеїну S

Because protein S binds and assists activated protein C in the degradation of coagulation factors Va and VIIIa, deficiency of protein S predisposes to venous thrombosis.

Protein S, a vitamin K–dependent protein, is a cofactor for activated protein C–mediated cleavage of factors Va and VIIIa. Protein S and protein C are, therefore, components of a natural plasma anticoagulant system.

Heterozygous deficiency of plasma protein S predisposes to venous thrombosis. Heterozygous protein S deficiency is similar to heterozygous protein C deficiency in genetic transmission, prevalence, laboratory testing, treatment, and precautions.

Homozygous deficiency of protein S can cause neonatal purpura fulminans that is clinically indistinguishable from that caused by homozygous deficiency of protein C.

Acquired deficiencies of protein C (and, soon thereafter, protein S) occur in patients with disseminated intravascular coagulation (DIC), liver disease, and vitamin K deficiency and in those on warfarin therapy. Protein S deficiency can also occur when patients use estrogen replacement therapy or contraception and during pregnancy due to the influence of estrogen on free protein S levels. Inflammation also influences free protein S levels. This phenomenon contributes to the hypercoagulability associated with these states.

Diagnosis is based on antigenic assays of total or free plasma protein S (free protein S is the form unbound to the protein S carrier molecule, C4-binding protein). Protein S activity can also be measured, but the assay is technically difficult and is associated with a high false-positive rate (10 to 15%) so more reproducible antigen assays are favored.