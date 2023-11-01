Комп’ютерна томографія (КТ)

In CT, an x-ray source and x-ray detector housed in a doughnut-shaped assembly move circularly around a patient who lies on a motorized table that is moved through the machine. Usually, multidetector scanners with 4 to 64 or more rows of detectors are used because more detectors allow quicker scanning and higher-resolution images, which are particularly important for imaging the heart and abdominal organs.

Data from the detectors essentially represent a series of x-ray images taken from multiple angles all around the patient. The images are not viewed directly but are sent to a computer, which quickly reconstructs them into 2-dimensional images (tomograms) representing a slice of the body in any plane desired. Data can also be used to construct detailed 3-dimensional images.

For some CT scans, the table moves incrementally and stops when each scan (slice) is taken. For other CT scans, the table moves continuously during scanning; because the patient is moving in a straight line and the detectors are moving in a circle, the data are collected in a spiral or helical sequence around the patient.

These same principles of tomographic imaging can also be applied to radionuclide scanning, in which the sensors for emitted radiation encircle the patient and computer techniques convert the sensor data into tomographic images; examples include single-photon emission CT (SPECT) and positron-emission tomography (PET).

КТ голови Зображення Image courtesy of Mustafa Mafraji, MD.

Використання КТ CT provides better differentiation between various soft-tissue densities than do x-rays. Because CT provides so much more information, it is preferred to conventional x-rays for imaging most intracranial, head and neck, spinal, intrathoracic, and intra-abdominal structures. Three-dimensional images of lesions can help surgeons plan surgery. CT is the most accurate study for detecting and localizing urinary calculi. CT may be done with or without IV contrast. Noncontrast CT is used To detect acute hemorrhage in the brain, urinary calculi, and lung nodules

To characterize bone fractures and other skeletal abnormalities IV contrast is used To improve imaging of tumors, infection, inflammation, and trauma in soft tissues

To assess the vascular system, as when pulmonary embolism, aortic aneurysm, or aortic dissection is suspected Oral or occasionally rectal contrast is used for abdominal imaging; sometimes gas is used to distend the lower gastrointestinal (GI) tract and make it more visible. Contrast in the GI tract helps distinguish the GI tract from surrounding structures. Standard oral contrast is barium-based, but low-osmolar iodinated contrast should be used when intestinal perforation is suspected.

Варіації КТ Віртуальна колоноскопія та КТ ентерографія For virtual (CT) colonoscopy (CT colonography), oral contrast is given, and air is introduced into the rectum via a flexible, thin-diameter rubber catheter; then thin-section CT of the entire colon is done. CT colonoscopy produces high-resolution 3-dimensional images of the colon that closely simulate the detail and appearance of optical colonoscopy. This technique can show colon polyps and colon mucosal lesions as small as 5 mm. It is an alternative to conventional colonoscopy. Virtual colonoscopy is more comfortable than conventional colonoscopy and does not require conscious sedation. It provides clearer, more detailed images than a conventional lower gastrointestinal (GI) series and can show extrinsic soft-tissue masses. The entire colon is visualized during virtual colonoscopy; in contrast, in about 1 in 10 patients, conventional colonoscopy does not allow the right colon to be evaluated completely. The main disadvantages of virtual colonoscopy include The inability to biopsy the polyps at the time of examination

Radiation exposure CT enterography is similar, but it provides images of the stomach and entire small intestine. A large volume of low-density oral contrast agent (eg, 1300 to 2100 mL of 0.1% barium sulfate) is given to distend the entire small intestine; use of neutral or low-density contrast helps show detail of intestinal mucosa that might be obscured by use of contrast that is more radiopaque. Thus, the unique advantage of CT enterography is in Identifying inflammatory bowel disease CT enterography often involves using IV contrast. Thin-slice high-resolution CT images of the entire abdomen and pelvis are obtained. These images are reconstructed in multiple anatomic planes, forming 3-dimensional reconstructions. CT enterography can also be used to detect and evaluate disorders other than inflammatory bowel disease, including the following: Lesions obstructing the small intestine

Tumors

Abscesses

Fistulas

Bleeding sources КТ IV пієлографія (КТ IVP) або урографія IV contrast is injected to produce detailed images of the kidneys, ureters, and bladder. IV contrast concentrates in the kidneys and is excreted into the renal-collecting structures, ureters, and bladder. Multiple CT images are obtained, producing high-resolution images of the urinary tract during maximal contrast opacification. CT urography has replaced conventional IV urography in most institutions. КТ ангіографія After a rapid bolus injection of IV contrast, thin-slice images are rapidly taken as the contrast opacifies arteries and veins. Advanced computer graphics techniques are used to remove images of surrounding soft tissues and to provide highly detailed images of blood vessels similar to those of conventional angiography. CT angiography is a safer, less invasive alternative to conventional angiography. Coronal Reconstruction CT Pulmonary Angiography Зображення Image courtesy of Hakan Ilaslan, MD.