Дефіцит протеїну C

Protein C is a vitamin K–dependent protein, as are coagulation factors II (prothrombin), VII, IX, and X and proteins S and Z. Because activated protein C (APC) degrades factors Va and VIIIa, APC is a natural plasma anticoagulant. Decreased protein C due to a genetic or an acquired abnormality predisposes to venous thrombosis (1).

Heterozygous deficiency of plasma protein C has a prevalence of 0.2 to 0.5% (2); in family studies of symptomatic probands, the life-time risk of venous thromboembolism (VTE) is high. Also, the risk of recurrent VTE is high (3). It is important to recognize that outcomes observed in family studies may not be generalizable to all patients with protein C deficiency.

Homozygous deficiency or doubly heterozygous deficiency causes neonatal purpura fulminans, ie, a severe neonatal type of disseminated intravascular coagulation (DIC), which manifests with ecchymoses and extensive venous and arterial thromboses, usually on the first day of life.

Acquired decreases in protein C occur in patients with liver disease or disseminated intravascular coagulation (DIC) and during warfarin therapy.

Diagnosis is based on antigenic and functional plasma assays of protein C.

