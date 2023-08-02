Резистентність фактора V до активованого протеїну C (APC)

Mutations of factor V make it resistant to its normal cleavage and inactivation by activated protein C, and they also predispose to venous thrombosis.
Activated protein C (APC), in complex with protein S, degrades coagulation factors Va and VIIIa, thus inhibiting coagulation (see figure Pathways in Blood Coagulation). Any of several mutations to factor V make it resistant to inactivation by APC, increasing the tendency for thrombosis.
Factor V Leiden is the most common of these mutations. Homozygous mutations increase the risk of thrombosis more than do heterozygous mutations.
Factor V Leiden as a single gene defect is present in about 5% of White Americans, but it rarely occurs in native Asian or African populations (1). It is present in 20 to 60% (depending on patient selection) of patients with "spontaneous" venous thrombosis (2).
Diagnosis of Factor V Resistance to APC
Plasma coagulation assay
Diagnosis is based on
The activated protein C resistance assay
Genetic mutation analysis of the factor V gene using DNA-based assays
The activated protein C resistance assay is a screening test for the presence of factor V Leiden. Activated protein C is added to a 5-fold dilution of patient plasma, and the coagulation time is measured. In patients with homozygous or heterozygous factor V Leiden resistance, the prolongation of the clotting time is significantly reduced because their factor V is resistant to cleavage by activated protein C.
Confirmation of factor V Leiden is then done by DNA-based testing for the mutation.
Treatment of Factor V Resistance to APC
Anticoagulation
Direct oral anticoagulants are at least as effective as warfarin for the treatment of venous thromboembolism in patients with thrombophilia including factor V Leiden (1).
