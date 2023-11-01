Магнітно-резонансна томографія

T1-Weighted MRI Зображення Image courtesy of Hakan Ilaslan, MD.

MRI of the Knee Зображення Image courtesy of Hakan Ilaslan, MD.

Short T1 Inversion Recovery MRI of the Whole Body Зображення Image courtesy of Hakan Ilaslan, MD.

MRI uses magnetic fields and radio waves to produce images of thin slices of tissues (tomographic images). Normally, protons within tissues spin to produce tiny magnetic fields that are randomly aligned. When surrounded by the strong magnetic field of an MRI device, the magnetic axes align along that field. A radiofrequency pulse is then applied, causing the axes of many protons to momentarily align against the field in a high-energy state. After the pulse, protons relax and resume their baseline alignment within the magnetic field of the MRI device. The magnitude and rate of energy release that occurs as the protons resume this alignment (T1 relaxation) and as they wobble (precess) during the process (T2 relaxation) are recorded as spatially localized signal intensities by a coil (antenna) built within the MRI device. Computer algorithms analyze these signals and produce detailed anatomic images.

The relative signal intensity (brightness) of tissues in an MRI image is determined by factors such as

The radiofrequency pulse and gradient waveforms used to obtain the image

Intrinsic T1 and T2 characteristics of different tissues

The proton density of different tissues

By controlling the radiofrequency pulse and gradient waveforms, computer programs produce specific pulse sequences that determine how an image is obtained (weighted) and how various tissues appear. Images can be

T1-weighted

T2-weighted

Proton density–weighted

For example, fat appears bright (high signal intensity) on T1-weighted images and relatively dark (low signal intensity) on T2-weighted images; water and fluids appear relatively dark on T1-weighted images and bright on T2-weighted images. T1-weighted images optimally show normal soft-tissue anatomy and fat (eg, to confirm a fat-containing mass). T2-weighted images optimally show fluid and abnormalities (eg, tumors, inflammation, trauma). In practice, T1- and T2-weighted images provide complementary information, so both are important for characterizing abnormalities.

Recently introduced high-resolution MRI scanners increase image quality and diagnostic accuracy and produce a wide variety of additional pulse sequences to further characterize tissues and tumors.

Використання МРТ MRI is preferred to CT when soft-tissue contrast resolution must be highly detailed (eg, to evaluate intracranial or spinal cord abnormalities, inflammation, trauma, suspected musculoskeletal tumors, or internal joint derangement). MRI is also useful for the following: Vascular imaging: Magnetic resonance angiography (MRA) is used to image arteries with good diagnostic accuracy and is less invasive than conventional angiography. A gadolinium contrast agent is sometimes used. MRA can be used to image the thoracic and abdominal aorta and arteries of the brain, neck, abdominal organs, kidneys, and lower extremities. Venous imaging (magnetic resonance venography, or MRV) provides the best images of venous abnormalities, including thrombosis and anomalies.

Hepatic and biliary tract abnormalities: Magnetic resonance cholangiopancreatography (MRCP) is particularly valuable as a noninvasive, highly accurate method of imaging the biliary and pancreatic duct systems.

Masses in the female reproductive organs: MRI supplements ultrasonography to further characterize adnexal masses and to stage uterine tumors.

Certain fractures: For example, MRI can provide accurate images of hip fractures in patients with osteopenia.

Bone marrow infiltration and bone metastases: MRI is particularly useful for evaluating patients with positive bone scintigraphy and normal x-rays and for characterizing bone marrow abnormalities as metastases versus nonmalignant lesions. MRI can also be substituted for CT with contrast in patients with a high risk of reactions to iodinated contrast agents. Контрастні речовини With MRI, contrast agents are often used to highlight vascular structures and to help characterize inflammation and tumors. The most commonly used agents are gadolinium derivatives, which have magnetic properties that affect proton relaxation times. MRI of intra-articular structures may include injection of a diluted gadolinium derivative into a joint.

Варіації МРТ Дифузійна (дифузійно-зважена) МРТ Signal intensities are related to diffusion of water molecules in tissue. This type of MRI can be used To detect early cerebral ischemia and infarction

To detect white matter disease of the brain

To differentiate abscess from a cystic tumor

To stage various tumors such as non–small cell lung cancer Ехо-площинне зображення This ultrafast technique (images obtained in < 1 second) is used for diffusion, perfusion, and functional imaging of the brain and heart. Its potential advantages include showing brain and heart activity and reducing motion artifacts. However, its use is limited because it requires special technical hardware and is more sensitive to various artifacts than conventional MRI. Функціональна МРТ Functional MRI is used to assess brain activity by location. In the most common type, the brain is scanned at low resolution very frequently (eg, every 2 to 3 seconds). The change in oxygenated hemoglobin can be discerned and used to estimate metabolic activity of different parts of the brain. Researchers sometimes do functional MRI while subjects do different cognitive tasks (eg, solve a math equation); the metabolically active parts of the brain are presumed to be the structures most involved in that particular task. Correlating brain function and anatomy this way is called brain mapping. Functional MRI can be used in both research and clinical settings. It is especially helpful clinically in mapping of motor or language cortices (ie, cortical areas that when removed result in deficits in sensory processing, motor function, or language processing) in patients with intracranial abnormalities such as tumors and arteriovenous malformations for whom surgery is being planned. It is also used increasingly to plan epilepsy surgery. Градієнтне ехо-зображення Gradient echo is a pulse sequence that can be used for fast imaging of moving blood and cerebrospinal fluid (eg, in MRA). Because this technique is fast, it can reduce motion artifacts (eg, blurring) during imaging that requires patients to hold their breath (eg, during imaging of cardiac, pulmonary, and abdominal structures). Магнітно-резонансна спектроскопія (МРС) MRS combines the information obtained by MRI (mainly based on water and fat content of tissues) with that of nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR). NMR provides information about tissue metabolites and biochemical abnormalities; this information can help differentiate certain types of tumors and other abnormalities. Магнітно-резонансна ентерографія Magnetic resonance enterography has become popular, especially for follow-up imaging of children with known inflammatory conditions of the small bowel. Because magnetic resonance enterography does not require ionizing radiation, it has an advantage over CT enterography. Перфузійна МРТ Perfusion MRI is a method of assessing relative cerebral blood flow. It can be used to detect Areas of ischemia during imaging for stroke

Areas of increased vascularity that can indicate tumors This information can help direct biopsy. Позитронно-емісійна томографія (ПЕТ) — МРТ PET-MRI combines functional PET with whole-body MRI. T1-weighted and short T1 inversion recovery (STIR) sequences are frequently used. This method is new and is available in only a few major medical centers.