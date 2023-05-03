(гнійний лабіринтит)

IV antibiotics

Myringotomy

Sometimes tympanostomy

Treatment of purulent labyrinthitis is with IV antibiotics appropriate for meningitis (eg, ceftriaxone 50 to 100 mg/kg IV once a day to a maximum of 2 g). Ceftazidime is often substituted for ceftriaxone in nosocomial infections to cover Pseudomonas aeruginosa. The antibiotics are later adjusted according to results of culture and sensitivity testing.

A myringotomy (and sometimes tympanostomy tube placement) is done to drain the middle ear. Mastoidectomy may be required.