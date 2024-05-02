Patients with achalasia or a Zenker diverticulum may regurgitate undigested food without nausea. In the majority of patients who do not have these obstructive esophageal conditions, the pathophysiology is poorly understood. The reverse peristalsis in ruminants has not been reported in humans.

The disorder is probably a learned, maladaptive habit and may be part of an eating disorder. The person learns to open the lower esophageal sphincter and propel gastric contents into the esophagus and throat by increasing gastric pressure via rhythmic contraction and relaxation of the diaphragm.