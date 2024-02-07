Дивертикули стравоходу За Perelman School of Medicine at The University of Pennsylvania Kristle Lee Lynch , MD , Переглянуто/перевірено лют. 2024

An esophageal diverticulum is an outpouching of mucosa through the muscular layer of the esophagus. It can be asymptomatic or cause dysphagia and regurgitation. Diagnosis is made by barium swallow; surgical repair is rarely required.