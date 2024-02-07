Esophageal manometry

Sometimes barium swallow

Sometimes upper endoscopy

Sometimes functional lumen imaging probe (FLIP)

(See also the American College of Gastroenterology’s 2020 practice guidelines on the diagnosis and management of achalasia.)

Esophageal manometry is the preferred diagnostic test for achalasia. This test shows incomplete relaxation of the LES with a median integrated relaxation pressure ≥ 15, and 100% failed peristalsis.

Рентгенографія після проковтування барію демонструє розширення страв... Зображення © Springer Science+Business Media

Barium swallow is a complementary test that is often done during the initial phase of testing when the cause of dysphagia is unknown because manometry is more invasive. Barium swallow may show absence of progressive peristaltic contractions during swallowing. Typically, the esophagus is dilated, often enormously, but is narrowed and beaklike at the LES.

Esophagoscopy is often done. Findings include upstream esophageal dilation and chronic stasis changes in the mucosa but no obstructing lesion. A classic "pop" is often felt when the esophagoscope passes into the stomach.

Impedance planimetry, when available, can be used to evaluate achalasia and can provide useful diagnostic information where manometry is nondiagnostic or if the patient cannot tolerate manometry. Guidelines recommend its use in the diagnosis and management of achalasia (1, 2). Additionally, in patients undergoing interventions for achalasia (eg, surgery, peroral endoscopic myotomy), measurement of esophagogastric junction distensibility during and after the intervention may show clinical response to interventions and can help guide therapy.

Functional lumen imaging probe (FLIP) is a high-resolution impedance system that assesses cross-sectional area and simultaneous pressure (distensibility) (3). FLIP is useful in diagnosing achalasia and may help in equivocal cases where manometry fails to diagnose achalasia despite a high clinical suspicion (4).

Achalasia must be differentiated from a peptic stricture, particularly in patients with systemic sclerosis, in whom esophageal manometry may also show aperistalsis. Systemic sclerosis is usually accompanied by a history of Raynaud phenomenon and symptoms of gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) due to low resting LES pressure.

Symptoms similar to those of achalasia (ie, pseudoachalasia) may be due to cancer at the gastroesophageal junction, which can be diagnosed by CT of the chest and abdomen or by endoscopic ultrasound with biopsy.