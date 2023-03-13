Michael Bartel, MD, PhD
Спеціалізація та досвід роботи
- Colorectal Cancer, Esophageal Cancer, Liver, Gallbladder and Bile Duct Cancer, Neuroendocrine Tumors, Pancreatic Cancer
Членство в професійних спілках
- Gastroenterologist
- Fairfax, VA
Освіта
- Medical School: Ruprecht-Karls University, Heidelberg, Germany
- Doctoral Candidate and Research Fellow: European Pancreas Center, Heidelberg
- Postdoctoral Fellowship: Task Group Immunotherapy, University Hospital, Heidelberg
- Internship: General Surgery, University Hospital, Heidelberg
- Internship: Internal Medicine, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, Lebanon, NH
- Residency: Internal Medicine, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, Lebanon
- Fellowship: Gastroenterology and Hepatology, Mayo Clinic, Jacksonville, FL
- Advanced Endoscopy Fellowship: Gastroenterology and Hepatology, Mayo Clinic
Сертифікати
- American Board of Internal Medicine, Gastroenterology
Обрати нагороди, досягнення та публікації
- Karis Award for Exceptional Performance, Mayo Clinic, 2016
- American College of Gastroenterology, Presidential Poster Award, 2014
- Bartel MJ, Puri R, Brahmbhatt B, et al. Endoscopic and surgical management of nonampullary duodenal neoplasms. Surgical endoscopy, 32(6):2859-69, 2018.
- Bartel MJ, Robertson DJ, Pohl H. Colonoscopy practice for veterans within and outside the Veterans Affairs setting: a matched cohort study. Gastrointest Endosc. 2016 Aug;84(2):272-8.
- Bartel MJ, Seeger K, Jeffers K, et al.Topical Mitomycin C application in the treatment of refractory benign esophageal strictures in adults and comprehensive literature review. Dig Liver Dis. 2016 Jun 28. pii: S1590-8658(16)30483-2.
- Chen WC, Bartel M, Kroner T, et al. Double balloon enteroscopy is a safe and effective procedure in removing entrapped foreign objects in the small bowel for up to 3 months. J Laparoendosc Adv Surg Tech A. 2015 May;25(5):392-5.
- Bhurwal A, Bartel M, Heckman MG, et al. Endoscopic mucosal resection: learning curve for large nonpolypoid colorectal neoplasia. Gastrointest Endosc. 2016 Apr 22. pii: S0016-5107(16)30066-9.
- Bartel MJ, Asbun H, Stauffer J, Raimondo M. Pancreatic exocrine insufficiency in pancreatic cancer: A review of the literature. Dig Liver Dis. 2015 Dec;47(12):1013-20.
Глави посібника та коментарі